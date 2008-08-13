Hampton University

www.hamptonu.edu

Mailing Address: East Queen Street, Hampton, VA 23668

Rank on 2008 List: 4

Rank on 2006 List: 6

Average GPA: 3.2

Matriculation Rate of African Americans: 55%

Number of Students Enrolled: 4,736

Number of African American students Enrolled: 4,533

Acceptance Rate: 49%

Average SAT scores: Reading: 465-620; Math: 472-578; Writing: NA

Summer Program(s): Pre-College, Summer Bridge

Application Deadline(s): March 1

Early Admissions Deadline(s): Not applicable

Financial Aid deadline(s): Feb. 1

Costs: Tuition: $16,392

Housing: $7,440

Books: $750

Greek Organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Zeta Phi Beta

ADMISSIONS Q&A

Angela Boyd, Admissions

What does Hampton look for in a successful candidate?

We look for a strong completion at the high school level. We look for a rigorous and competitive completion of academic study in high school. We also look for excellent or competitive test scores. Successful candidates should have an average of a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and a 1050 combined SAT score in math and critical reading. We also look at good character reference and the college essay.

What is the student teacher ratio?

16:1

How does the university weigh GPA, SAT, extracurricular activities, college essays, and recommendations during the application process?

Academics are the strongest predictor of success. Test scores are a strong influence over the decision and are weighted heavily. Recommendations would be next in order and we round that out with essays.

What kind of opportunities do you have for non-traditional, transfer, and international students?

Non-traditional students go through a separate admissions program and courses are designed to fit their schedules through the School of Continuing Education. Classes are usually after 4 o’clock. We also have an International Program, and upon arrival, international students report immediately to this department. We have a welcome reception for them and they take part in orientation activities.

What advice do you have for students who fall short of the minimum requirements, but still want to attend your school?

I would encourage them to submit an application. We recognize that every flower doesn’t bloom on the first day of Spring. They could attend our summer bridge program that gets them ready for fall enrollment. Also, they should work to have the strongest senior year possible. Admissions officers like to see grades on an incline not a decline.

What is the housing situation like? Is it difficult for freshmen and sophomores to get housing? We give priority to freshman because we recognize that they’re making the most significant transition. After freshman year, if upper classmen desire to live on campus and met the deadline, there is no difficulty. We make every effort to make sure that upper classmen also have housing.

Do you have any summer programs?

In addition to the Summer Bridge program, we have a program for