Mailing Address: 2400 Sixth St., NW, Washington, DC 20059

Rank on 2008 List: 2

Rank on 2006 List: 2

Average GPA: 3.2

Matriculation Rates of African Americans: 69%

Total Enrollment: 6,807

African American Enrollment: 4,487

Acceptance Rates: 54%

*Average SAT scores: Reading: 460-660; Math: 440-650; Writing: 410-650

Black Student Group(s): N/A

Summer Programs: The Center of Excellence (COE) High School Summer Enrichment Program

Application Deadlines: February 15

Early Admissions Deadlines: Nov. 1

Start Sending Acceptance Letters: N/A

Financial Aid Options/Deadlines: August 15

Costs: Tuition: $15,010; Housing: $7,436; Books: $1,300

Greek Organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

ADMISSIONS Q&A

Linda Sanders, Howard University

What does Howard look for in a successful candidate?

We look for an academic profile that includes grade point averages, test scores. We like to see a minimum grade point average in the range of a 3.0 or better. We do consider test scores and letters of recommendation and we also look to see what extracurricular activities the student has been involved in. We like to see test scores at least 70% or better on standardized test.

What is the student teacher ratio?

15:1

How does the university weigh GPA, SAT, extracurricular activities, college essays, and recommendations during the application process?

We use a holistic process. We do not look at one aspect of a student’s record in isolation. We look at it holistically. GPA and test scores are quite significant but are used with the holistic process review.

What advice do you have for students who fall short of the minimum requirements, but still want to attend your school?

Students should consider taking both the ACT and the SAT to show that they can possibly reflect their highest potential. They should also consider taking summer classes to show their ability to perform at the collegiate level. Those summer classes should be academic in nature and they should be college level English and Math. An option is attending a junior college or community college and then transferring to Howard.

What kind of opportunities do you have for non-traditional, transfer, and international students?

We don’t have an expansive program for non-traditional students, but our transfer student population is very visible and prominent as well as our international students. We allow transfer students to apply to Howard after they’ve completed 15 credit hours at another institution. Most schools require that they do at least one year.

Do you have mentor/summer programs?

Generally a list is available on our website and it varies from school to school. There are some mentoring programs that exist within the individual schools and colleges.

