Don’t Let Black Friday Put You in the Red

By the end of this week, legions of turkey-stuffed shoppers will engage in their favorite annual post-Thanksgiving event, Black Friday. So, just how many people participate in this holiday shopping ritual? According to the consumer site WalletHub, the National Retail Federation forecasts total sales to reach $655.8 billion, an increase from nearly $631 billion in 2015. The Washington Post reported 61.7% of consumers, or 151 million people, bought products either online or in-person last year, and 73% of those who shopped over that long weekend made in-store purchases on Black Friday.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has received a great deal of information from consumer finance experts and websites, to help individuals spot bargains and engage in smart holiday shopping.

In fact, WalletHub released a series of holiday reports that may prove invaluable to consumers like you:

Our editors also received advice for Black Friday shoppers from smart shopping expert Erin Warren, via email. Warren is a contributor to the cash back shopping site, Splender. Here are a few of her tips: