Money by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 10 Shopping Tips To Help You Make The Most Of Black Friday And Cyber Monday Roughly half of Americans (54%) are “dreading” the holiday season as a result of their financial situation, according to a September survey of 2,000 Americans published by Talker Research and Current







The holidays can be a joyful time spent with loved ones. But if you’re worried about how far you’ll have to dig into your wallet on Black Friday or Cyber Monday while you celebrate, you’re not alone.

Roughly half of Americans (54%) are “dreading” the holiday season as a result of their financial situation, according to a September survey of 2,000 Americans published by Talker Research and Current, a consumer fintech banking platform. Even more — 69% — said the holiday season is the most financially stressful part of the year, and 58% noted that stress and the money-related obligations even take the joy out of the holidays.

This year, there is an additional fear: The National Retail Federation reports that 85% of shoppers surveyed in October are anticipating higher prices due to tariffs. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t save.

“Despite fear that tariffs will drive up prices around holiday sales, you can still expect plenty of deals as you’ve seen in years past,” says consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch. “The biggest difference is that you may not see as wide of a selection of deep discounts, but those doorbusters and sales will still be available.”

You just have to be smart about how you shop. Here are 10 tips for doing just that.

1. Create a list and research prices

This first tip may seem obvious, but making a list is essential to keeping your spending on track (and helping to ensure you don’t forget to buy a gift for someone you should). And Woroch says that determining the average selling prices of the items you want to buy now, before the holiday sales events go into effect, will help you identify the real deals when they drop.

Check historical pricing data with tools like Camelizerer to determine if you’re getting a good deal, since sometimes retailers or brands inflate original prices to make a deal look like a better value, she adds.

2. Set deal alert

While some retailers promote Black Friday-style deals throughout the entire month of November, others surface deals at different times of day throughout the Black Friday shopping window, explains Vitaly Pecharsky, head of strategic initiatives at Slickdeals, a website that tracks discounts.

If you’re looking for a specific product, set a deal alert with a platform like Slickdeals, and you’ll be notified when a deal that matches your criteria gets posted to the site.

3. Take advantage of cash back/stay on budget

With some extensions and apps, you can make money while you spend. With ShopBack, for instance, you can earn cash back on Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. Just click through the offer in the app to get the cash back activated. Once the money is deposited into your account, you can cash it out via PayPal or ACH transfer — and use that extra cash for your holiday buy.

You also want to make sure you’re shopping with a card that will offer rewards and/or can also help you build your credit history if you need it, such as a secured charge card. As a bonus, shopping with a secured charge card can help safeguard you from credit card debt and keep you on budget, as you can only spend the amount of money available in your account.

4. Understand return policies

Retailers often adjust their return policies around the holidays, and while those rules are sometimes in your favor, that’s not always the case. There could be more restrictions on how much time you have to make a return or whether you’re eligible for a full refund or just store credit, Woroch says.

“Some retailers charge a restocking fee of up to 15% on select items, including electronics,” she adds. “So make sure you’re only buying what you know you want to keep or give as a gift.”

5. Prep your cart

Take some time before Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make sure your shipping and payment information in retailers’ sites are up to date. (Woroch says she recently had an order go to an old address, and it was hard to track down the package.)

And start adding items you want to buy to your cart before the sale drops, so you can grab them quickly before they sell out.

6. Act fast

Don’t let items sit around in your shopping cart.

“If you see something you want, the deal is good, and you know the return policy, then grab it while you can,” Pecharsky says. “You can return it afterwards if you find a better price at a later time.”

7. Strategize what you buy, when

If you’re looking to score the best deals this Black Friday, focus on products that tend to see deep discounts when retailers clear out inventory or prepare for new releases, Pecharsky says.

“Big-ticket tech like large TVs, laptops, and gaming gear are often marked down as brands make room for next year’s models,” he adds. “Subscriptions and streaming services also see aggressive promotions during this period, making it a great time to renew, or try something new at a lower price.”

Plus, don’t overlook accessories from emerging tech brands. Pecharsky says you can often find high-quality alternatives to big-name products at a fraction of the cost.

8. Consider buying online and picking up in the store

Since there is a chance for supply shortages on popular gifts due to early sales and tariffs, consider going curbside if you plan to shop online during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Woroch says.

“This way, you can secure the item quickly before it sells out, which is more likely to happen for online orders when inventory from a local store isn’t updated,” she adds.

9. Take advantage of loyalty programs

Retailers’ loyalty programs can provide you with plenty of perks — and they’re often free to sign up for. With shoe retailer DSW’s loyalty program, you can get free shipping on every purchase, and makeup company Sephora says its “Beauty Insider” program can get you savings of up to 20% per year.

Some programs will also give you early access to holiday sales.

10. Keep your data safe

This tip won’t necessarily save you money as you’re shopping, but it can help you stay safe from financial loss as a result of cyber crimes.

“When shopping on these actual sales events or any time through the holiday, make sure you shop on a secure network and only buy from reputable retailers you are familiar with,” Woroch says. “And never click links from emails you don’t know or recognize.”

This story was produced by Current and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Friday Streaming Deal And The Black Shows That Make It Worth The Subscription