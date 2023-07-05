23-Year-Old Becomes The Youngest Black Male Licensed MLO

Rahsaan Curry, a 23-year-old African American male from Southern California, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the mortgage industry by becoming the youngest Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO). He has joined Kelly Mortgage, a leading mortgage company based in Aliso Viejo, California, where he will contribute his expertise and passion to help individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams.

Rahsaan’s journey into the world of mortgage lending was inspired by his family’s strong ties to the industry. Growing up, he learned about the intricacies of mortgage lending from his uncles, who imparted their knowledge to his mother, who, in turn, passed it on to him. This familial connection ignited his curiosity and ambition, setting him on a path toward a career in the mortgage industry.

In addition to his family’s influence, Rahsaan’s passion for film, inspired by his father and his introduction to financial literacy, played a crucial role in shaping his professional aspirations. Attending a transformative Film and Financial Literacy boot camp, spearheaded by the renowned Actor, Producer, Director, and Philanthropist, Bill Duke, provided him with invaluable insights and a deeper understanding of the financial world. During the boot camp, he had the privilege of learning from Karen A. Clark, the esteemed Senior Vice President and Multicultural Strategy Manager of City National Bank, who taught the financial literacy segment.

Rahsaan’s determination, combined with his strong foundation in mortgage lending and financial literacy, makes him an exceptional asset to Kelly Mortgage. As a Licensed MLO, he is committed to assisting clients in navigating the mortgage process with confidence and providing them with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs. His youthful perspective, coupled with his emerging knowledge, allows him to connect with clients on a deeper level, ensuring a smooth and personalized experience throughout their homeownership journey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rahsaan to the team,” said Tracy Kelly, CEO of Kelly Mortgage. “His achievement as a young African American male Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator is not only impressive but also a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support he received from his family and mentors. His passion for mortgage lending and commitment to financial literacy aligns perfectly with our company’s values, and we are confident that he will make a significant impact in helping our clients achieve their homeownership goals.”

Rahsaan’s appointment as a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion within the mortgage industry. By breaking barriers and shattering age stereotypes, he is an inspiration to aspiring professionals, demonstrating that with determination, knowledge, and support, anyone can achieve their dreams.

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com.