These 7 Cities Added The Most Community Health Centers In The Past 2 Years Seven cities stood out in 2023 and 2024 for expanding or launching new federally qualified health centers.







As healthcare access remains a challenge for millions, community health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration served more than 31 million Americans in 2023.

Seven cities stood out in 2023 and 2024 for expanding or launching new federally qualified health centers. Backed by federal grants, local partnerships, and innovative care models, these cities are spearheading the effort to improve access. This analysis, discussed by Health Centers Near Me, a national health center database, highlights where investment is high.

With the Health Resources and Services Administration’s over 15,000 service sites and rising demand, these seven cities are driving real progress in health care infrastructure.

Los Angeles, California: 3 new community health centers

Los Angeles led the nation with three new health center projects in fall 2024.

Opening timeline

Population impact

Combined, the centers will serve thousands annually.

Geographic coverage

South L.A., Skid Row, and North Hollywood.

Investment amounts

Part of a $146 million initiative across 14 centers.

Service types added

Wellness classes, mental health care, and substance use treatment.

Chicago, Illinois: 2 new community health centers

Chicago added two major centers in 2024 and 2025, expanding access across the South Side.

Opening timeline

Bronzeville Health Center opened in April 2024.

Roseland Health Hub reopened in January 2025.

Population impact

Together, they’ll support thousands of visits annually, including 85,000 at Bronzeville alone.

Geographic coverage

Bronzeville and Roseland neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side.

Investment amounts

$10 million for Bronzeville; part of over $13 million invested in the Provident Hospital campus since 2020.

Service types added

Primary care, therapy services, mental health care, and crisis response.

Houston, Texas: 2 new community health centers

Houston launched two major health initiatives in 2024 to reach underserved communities.

Opening timeline

Mobile health units launched in January 2024.

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital broke ground in May 2024.

Population impact

Mobile clinics serve unhoused residents across Harris County.

The new hospital will add 450 beds for Northeast Houston.

Geographic coverage

Mobile units cover all of Harris County.

Hospital site: 5656 Kelley Street, northeast Houston.

Investment amounts

$1.2 million invested in mobile units.

$1.6 billion dedicated to LBJ Hospital as part of a $2.9 billion expansion.

Service types added

Mobile units offer immunizations, screenings, mental health counseling, and prenatal care.

The hospital will provide trauma care, emergency services, and 15 operating rooms.

Phoenix, Arizona: 2 new community health centers

Phoenix added two major facilities in 2024 focused on maternal care and emergency services.

Opening timeline

Population impact

Geographic coverage

The mobile unit deploys throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

Valleywise is located on E. Roosevelt Street, serving the Valley’s underserved communities.

Investment amounts

$800,000 donated by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona for the mobile center.

Valleywise was funded by a $935 million bond from Proposition 480.

Service types added

The mobile unit offers maternity care, primary health services, and clinical training for medical students.

Valleywise includes a trauma center, burn center, hyperbaric chamber, and pediatric facilities.

New York City, New York: 2 new community health centers

Two major developments in 2025 combined health care with supportive housing in underserved New York City neighborhoods.

Opening timeline

Gotham Health Far Rockaway construction began in March 2025.

New York City launched the Woodhull II Residence, featuring integrated health services, in March 2025.

Population impact

Far Rockaway will deliver comprehensive care to Southeast Queens residents.

Woodhull II provides 93 supportive housing units with access to on-site care for vulnerable individuals.

Geographic coverage

Far Rockaway targets health disparities in Southeast Queens.

Woodhull II serves Brooklyn patients connected to NYC Health + Hospitals.

Investment amounts

$30 million funded the Far Rockaway center.

$41.5 million supported the Woodhull II housing and health initiative.

Service types added

Far Rockaway will offer primary care, specialty services, vision, behavioral health, dental, and women’s health.

Woodhull II combines supportive housing with on-site medical and behavioral services.

Boston, Massachusetts: 1 new community health center

Boston saw a significant expansion of its East Boston health infrastructure in 2025 through a major clinical buildout.

Opening timeline

NeighborHealth Maverick Square expansion (Phase 1) opened in April 2025 with 18 exam rooms.

Population impact

The 27,000-square-foot expansion will support thousands of new primary care patients over the next decade.

The full project includes 60 new exam rooms, with 18 completed in Phase 1.

Geographic coverage

Located at 20 Maverick Square, East Boston.

Serves the Greater Boston region, with direct access via the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Maverick Station.

Investment amounts

Backed by multi-year funding from NeighborHealth.

At least 50% of labor hours are dedicated to workers of color.

Service types added

Provides team-based primary care using a patient-centered approach.

Offers interdisciplinary services tailored for patients with complex needs.

Expands access in response to Massachusetts™ broader healthcare capacity constraints.

Denver, Colorado: 1 new community health center

Denver is expanding access to underserved neighborhoods with a new full-service health facility opening in late 2025.

Opening timeline

Denver Health Southeast Family Health Center is expected to open in late 2025.

Population impact

Will serve Southeast Denver residents who have no previous access to Denver Health.

Combines primary and specialty care under one roof to improve convenience and continuity.

Geographic coverage

Located at Tiffany Plaza near Hampden Avenue and Tamarac Drive.

Will serve neighborhoods across Southeast Denver.

Investment amounts

Service types added

Full-spectrum primary care and outpatient services.

Specialty services include cardiology, orthopedics, and dermatology.

On-site lab, radiology, and a retail pharmacy.

How cities are rethinking community health access

Altogether, these seven cities opened 13 centers.

Even with major staffing shortages and tight budgets, these cities doubled down on underserved neighborhoods and found smart ways to grow, blending federal funding, local backing, and solutions ranging from mobile vans to full-service clinics. Their progress proves that expanding care is doable, and it gives other cities a clear playbook to build on.

This story was produced by Health Centers Near Me and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

