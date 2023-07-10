Black Author Takes Young Readers On A Journey With Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is making its way into the norm, and author Amber Ivey is giving the little ones a head start on what it’s all about.

Amazon is celebrating Ivey’s June 2023 release of AI… Meets… AI: An Exciting Tale of Connection and Adventure, ranking it at No. 2 on its “Best Sellers in Children’s Computer Hardware & Robotics Books” list. According to Amazon, Ivey’s book takes young readers on a journey that follows young Addy and her AI friend, Jaz.

“AI… Meets… AI” is not just a book; it’s the start of a fantastic journey full of discoveries and shared learning,” the book’s description read.

The illustrated book is meant to open the minds of Black children and spark an early interest in STEM fields such as technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence. “I thought about who will be living in this AI-heavy world of the future, and I realized it’s today’s kids,” Ivey told People of Color in Tech. “That sparked the idea to introduce AI to children, so they grow up seeing it as a normal part of life, not something scary or overly complex.”

Ivey’s nieces and nephew inspired the characters in the book. She explained that she intentionally created a Black protagonist for readers to see female and Black characters in the driver’s seat of the “AI-fueled adventure.” “It represents a subtle yet powerful attempt to shift the narrative, making the young readers envision themselves in tech-centric roles and understand that their skin color or gender doesn’t limit their potential or dreams,” she said.

As readers move along through Addy’s and Jaz’s budding friendship and adventures through Baltimore, they are encouraged to dream big and embrace the value of empathy, friendship, and environmental care.

AI… Meets… AI was published on June 14, 2023. The 37-page picture book was written for readers ages four to eight.