Are We Ready for a Ride-hailing App With Armed Drivers?

Yes, you read that question correctly. Black Wolf, a Black-owned private security company, has launched a new premium Uber-like ride-hailing app for the common consumer to have a high profile, ride hailing experience crafted just for them, according to a post on The Melanin Shaderoom on Instagram.

What’s the big deal about that? Well, the drivers will be armed licensed gun carriers, providing a high level of protection and experience for each passenger that patronizes their service.

Led by CEO Kerry KingBrown, the company hails itself as the “personal protection ride-hail app.” KingBrown was a former A-list agent to many known musicians such as Meek Mill, Rick Ross and more. His career also consisted of serving as an Executive Protection Driver for a U.S. Congressman. It was there the idea came about for the premium service app.

The luxe protection service people from all backgrounds the option for optimal safety during their daily transportation or special occasions. And it’s not just for high profile clientele. Social media has been picking up on the business, and even local media.

This type of service may also stir some people up, though. As the conversations around gun control continue to be stressed after the slew of school shootings in our country. Yet, the thought of heightened protection for those who can afford the service or want to use it may be a turn on for Uber and Lyft drivers. The number of drivers assaulted while working for Uber and Lyft could push an interest in them using this app in cities that will allow it. On the flip side, though, passengers of the two popular ride sharing apps have also reported cases of harassment and assault from drivers. That can possibly instill a bit of fear in the rider knowing their driver is armed.

However, even with potential fears from both sides of the coin, KingBrown makes it clear that the experience is like having a “personal bodyguard.”

Clientele that may be interested in services like this can probably range from attorneys to judges to even high-earning business owners and entrepreneurs. After the death of Cash App CEO Bob Lee, it became clear that even low-key, high paid people could benefit from upgraded protection. Yet, people may find this app more useful in more common circumstances than they think. Buying expensive products that you want to feel safer walking out of the store with or even high end fashion purchase may be a more comfortable experience if you know you’ll have a driver that’s armed and trained by your side.

The app took its first ride in Atlanta this month and went viral on TikTok, proving the power of social media to be one of a kind.