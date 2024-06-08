Black Developer’s Micro-Home Community In Atlanta Faces Quality Criticism

One of the first micro-home communities built by a Black developer in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood is under fire following complaints from residents claiming that the quality of the structures is not suitable for living.

Booker T. Washington has received national recognition for his work as a developer of South Park Cottage Homes, the first micro-home community constructed by a Black builder offering affordable homes for a little more than $200,000. The modern, high-ceiling units located on Godby Road are roughly 670 square feet. They were created to fulfill his desire to “provide quality housing ‘in an urban environment, which had a bad reputation and a crime-ridden street’,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Now, the AJC reports that five South Park Cottage homeowners claim their units “have poor insulation, inadequate heating in the winter, insufficient air conditioning in summer,” among other concerns like no hot water and unlabeled electrical breakers. Some said there have been instances where they couldn’t access their homes since the couldn’t unlock the doors.

Among the residents are Tanya Wright and Etienne Brown, who have been vocal about the issues that have persisted, appearing before the College Park City Council and community meetings to seek help from city leaders.

In November 2021, Wright said she learned her home was built without waterproof protection after she returned to a flooded home. At the time, she had not fully moved into the house.

“Booker himself was getting water up,” she said. Wright also reported an incident in which she had an accident due to an unstable deck on the upper level of her home. She said leg fell through a portion of the deck, which is being rebuilt for a third time.

Wright purchased the South Park Cottage micro-community home in May 2023 and moved in last November. She did not hire an inspector prior to occupying the house. A recent inspection performed by Dream Home Inspections six weeks ago, however, made several recommendations for things that needed to be updated.

Brown moved into his home in January 2024 but has since made the decision to sell the property after using his retirement savings to relocate to Atlanta from Los Angeles. He said that despite Washington addressing his issues with plumbing and HVAC, the solutions were not up to his liking.

After a January winter freeze caused his tankless water heaters, located outside of the homes, to break, Washington took the initiative to have them replaced. He also recalled the developer covering hotel stays for residents without water during the time.

The manufacturing company responsible for making the water heaters used for the micro-community homes confirmed they are meant to be installed indoors.

“Those homes are built with the same quality as any other home you would see,” Washington told the outlet. “Every step of the way, those homes have been inspected and engineer-stamped. (Inspectors have) looked at the interior of the walls…the structure of the building…and the integrity of the build. And those homes received certification from the inspectors who reviewed those homes and signed off on them.”

The South Park Cottage Home developer added, “Micro-living isn’t for everybody.”

When the micro-home community officially opened its gates for residents in 2023, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was among those in attendance. The residential development embodies her “vision of eco-friendly housing accessibility and economic activity for College Park,” she told the AJC. Broom also confirmed that the micro homes are not a city operation or entity.

Despite the complaints, Washington stands ten toes down on his development.

“I am proud of South Park Cottages and what we built,” said Washington. “I feel the majority of the residents…love their homes.”

RELATED CONTENT: The True Cost Of Homeownership: Average Owner Spends Nearly $18K On Additional Costs Per Year