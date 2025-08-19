8 Black Fitness Influencers Who Will Whip You Into Shape

Black fitness influencers are transforming the online health and wellness landscape. They’re discussing everything from workouts to self-care. These experts are true to themselves and bring their culture of well-being to the table so that others might benefit. These fitness influencers don’t just give you a sweat; they also motivate you to keep up achieving your fitness goals, believing in yourself, and finding balance that works toward success. Take these eight fitness influencers, for example: each represents the crème de la crème of online fitness from trainers to coaches who are doing their thing.

Keaira LaShae

Keaira LaShae is a singer, dancer, and now a trainer. She co-founded the platform If You Can MOVE. LaShae has been making dance fitness videos for over 10 years. Social media followers love her content on YouTube and her own app. LaShae is all about helping to get folks moving with workout routines that range from dance-based to high-intensity interval training to kickboxing and mobility exercises. LaShae makes working out feel like a party. The choreographed routines are easy to follow and make you want to keep coming for more. Check her out if you’re looking for a way to make fitness feel less like a chore.

Shaun T

Shaun T is a big deal in the fitness industry and the trainer behind popular programs like Hip-Hop Abs. Since 2009, Shaun T has been a household name that everyone knows. After 16 years, Shaun T remains active and passionate about helping his audience get into shape. He’s all about pushing clients to their limits with cardio, strength training, and drills that parallel athlete workouts. If you want a workout that’s going to challenge you and get results, follow Shaun T. His energy is infectious, and his programs work.

Brittne “Brittne Babe” Jackson

Brittne “Brittne Babe” Jackson is a known name in the fitness world. Jackson has been around for a while, churning out home workout challenges and programs that focus on glutes and legs. Brittne Babe started posting workouts in the early 2010s. What sets Brittne Babe apart is her ability to craft workouts viewers can do from home without needing a ton of equipment. The trainer is about getting the best return on your workout. Followers rave about Jackson’s sessions that can be done anywhere, anytime.

Jessamyn Stanley

Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga teacher who advocates for body positivity. She co-founded The Underbelly, a streaming yoga platform that is inclusive of all body types. Stanley has been spreading the word about yoga since the mid-2010s. Her approach to yoga is about making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their shape or size. She’s big on self-acceptance, which is refreshing. For those looking for a yoga instructor who will meet you where you are without judgment, Jessamyn is the person. Plus, The Underbelly classes are on demand, so you can follow along whenever you want.

Koya Webb

Koya Webb is a yoga teacher, author, and the founder of Get Loved Up, a mindfulness community focused on nurturing the mind, body, and soul. For over 10 years, Webb has been sharing her passion with others through teachings and retreats. Webb blends yoga, breathing exercises, healthy eating, and living a rounded life to create optimum health and fitness outcomes. Her style is soothing and pushes trainees to grow.

Simeon Panda

Simeon Panda, a globally recognized physique athlete and strength coach, has been building his following since the early 2010s on social media. Panda’s expertise lies in hypertrophy and strength, particularly in the “classic bodybuilding” approach. Panda is a fitness influencer who offers form tutorials and comprehensive programs to help followers achieve their fitness goals. A no-nonsense approach to lifting guidance and an emphasis on long-term consistency make Panda a popular choice for those seeking to improve their physique.

Jeanette Jenkins

Jeanette Jenkins is a recognized name in the fitness influencer world. Jenkins has been active for over three decades. As the founder of The Hollywood Trainer Club, Jenkins made a name for herself by offering gym sessions that cater to all kinds of workouts. Want to try HIIT, Pilates, or yoga? Jenkins has you covered. The website features a collection of over 1,200 videos with coaching that’s easy to follow, no matter what your fitness level. Jenkins is a great resource for people who genuinely want to get in shape, and she has been around long enough to know what works.

Massy Arias

Massy Arias is a Dominican-American health coach and trainer who made a name for herself through her approach to fitness influence. Arias creates programs that focus on mobility, which is a unique approach. What sets her apart, though, is the community she’s built, The MA Warriors. The health coach has been active online since around the mid-2010s, and by 2019, she had gained a following of around two million people. Arias is an expert in strength, mobility, postpartum fitness, and even community challenges. Those who follow her guidance can expect an approach to working out that focuses on form. Followers gain access to a community and educational resources that are accessible. Her programs are designed to deliver results and are focused on being achievable and sustainable.

