News by Kandiss Edwards BLACK ENTERPRISE’s XCEL Summit Has Given Black Men Their Flowers For 9 Years The XCEL Summit For Men, formerly known as the Black Men XCEL Summit, has a history of celebrating Black men.







Since its launch in August 2017, the (BMX) Black Men XCEL Summit, now the XCEL Summit For Men, has become a signature event for BLACK ENTERPRISE. The summit’s focus is to celebrate and elevate the personal and professional accomplishments and growth of Black men.

A multi-day event, the XCEL Summit For Men is designed as a response to a growing need: Black men need spaces that go beyond boardrooms. Furthermore, the XCEL Summit For Men is a space where Black men receive their flowers and are poured into. A space that acknowledges the unique position of Black men striving for excellence. A space that champions and actively supports tangible professional growth.

“Black Men XCEL is both a declaration and a quantum leap forward in the recognition of the achievements, leadership, and excellence of Black men,” said BE President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves in 2017. “It is the perfect opportunity for Black men—and the women who love them—to indulge, celebrate, and enjoy themselves.”

The inaugural event featured esteemed Black men of excellence, including film director Robert Townsend, REVOLT Media Co-Founder Keith Clinkscales, and Emmy-winning broadcaster Ed Gordon, among others. Additionally, the late Rep. John Lewis received the first XCEL Award for Excellence and Leadership. Later honorees to receive the award, renamed the Earl G. Graves Vanguard Award, include T.D. Jakes, Kenneth Chenault, Tommie Smith, Jesse Jackson, Ben Crump, and Anthony Anderson, among others.

Workshops such as How to Be a Mogul: Building Your Empire with Lifestyle Components,” golf tournaments, spa experiences, and wellness activations were facilitated to nurture the soul of Black men. From discussions on entrepreneurship and fatherhood to wellness check-ins and mental health talks, the summit positioned itself as a well-rounded experience.

Black women were welcomed and also featured in the programming. In a panel titled “Women Uncensored: Why We Love Black Men,” many shared unfiltered reflections to provide the summit a space for mutual respect and acknowledgement from the Black women’s community.

This year’s XCEL Summit For Men takes place Oct. 15-17, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando. It comes at a time when attacks on Black professionals and executives are rising. Topics will include Black men’s mental health, the pressures of leadership, and what it takes to thrive in corporate and cultural spaces that are sometimes unwelcoming. There will be a host of networking and skill growth opportunities.

The XCEL Summit For Men remains a powerful gathering that fosters growth, celebration, and legacy-building, inside and outside the C-suite.

