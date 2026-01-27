How To Build A Simple Mental Health Routine This Winter (No Overhaul Needed)

Winter isn’t just a change in scenery. It’s also a shift in routine and a shock to your physiology. Short days and long nights naturally reduce access to natural light, which can influence mood and circadian rhythms. For some, this contributes to seasonal affective disorder, a form of mental health depression linked to seasonal shifts.

Even those without clinical symptoms can still experience the famous “winter blues,” which cause a drop in motivation and an increase in stress. Here are six tips from April Health to keep your spirits up this winter.

1. Take 10‑minute outdoor light and movement breaks

Exposure to natural daylight can help regulate the circadian rhythm and counteract low winter light levels. Light therapy is one of the key treatment methods for seasonal affective disorder, according to the nonprofit academic medical center Mayo Clinic. Combining light with gentle movement, such as taking a walk around the block, can add cardiovascular benefits and a small dopamine lift to your daily life. This exercise isn’t about breaking a sweat. Rather, it’s a way to signal wakefulness to the brain through motion and daylight.

If a stroll outside isn’t possible, light therapy boxes can be a potential alternative. For most people, though, taking just 10 minutes to walk around the neighborhood can make a major difference.

2. Keep a gratitude or daily wins journal

Gratitude journaling is a well-documented way to reduce stress and support cognitive reframing, which can lead to a more positive outlook. During the wintertime, this small reframing can matter even more. Taking the time to write three things you’re grateful for or three small wins you had every day doesn’t force toxic positivity, but instead balances the brain’s bias toward threats and stress. The American Psychological Association notes this practice is a key part of cognitive behavioral therapy, an effective method for transforming thoughts for the better.

3. Take a 5‑minute mindful breathing or a body scan

Mindfulness practices, such as breathing exercises and body scans, can help downshift the nervous system from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest. Organizations that produce mental health resources for the winter season frequently recommend mindful breathing as a tool for coping with stress and overwhelming feelings related to the holidays. A five-minute body scan or guided breath session can help clear mental static and reduce rumination, two things that often spike during the darker months.

4. Have a simple weekly social check‑in

Social withdrawal is common in wintertime, especially when the weather limits spontaneous interaction. Providers who work with seasonal affective disorder often emphasize that structured social touchpoints, like a weekly coffee with friends or a hobby group, can help to counteract isolation. Even just brief social contact can help maintain emotional regulation, reduce loneliness, and reinforce a sense of belonging.

5. Practice one tiny movement ritual at home

Back to the theme of movement, you don’t need a full workout program to benefit during the winter months. Public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that even small intervals of physical activity support mood, sleep, and energy levels. A microhabit like 10 push-ups before a shower, a five-minute stretch while your kettle boils, or just a short yoga workout can help keep you engaged during a sedentary session, bolstering your mood.

6. Embrace a calming, consistent presleep wind‑down

Winter can disrupt sleep patterns due to circadian changes and holiday stress. Behavioral psychologists recommend consistent presleep routines, such as lowering lights, reading, and gentle stretching, to support the body’s natural sleep transition. Creating a “sleep boundary,” even just 20 minutes of predictable quiet, can help train the brain to anticipate rest.

Improve your mood this winter

Winter often asks us to slow down, biologically, socially, and psychologically. Instead of fighting that shift, microhabits give us a way to work with the season. Small exposures to light, movement, mindfulness, and connection create resilience during the darkest months of the year. For some individuals, especially those experiencing symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, professional support and clinical treatment may also be appropriate. However, for others, winter can become more manageable, perhaps even meaningful, through gentle consistency rather than dramatic change.

This story was produced by April Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

