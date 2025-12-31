December 31, 2025
Cities With Highest And Lowest Property Tax Burdens
Even after the mortgage is paid off, homeowners face ongoing property taxes across the United States.
Even after the mortgage is paid off, homeowners face ongoing property taxes across the United States. While senior citizens, owner-occupants, and other groups may receive preferential tax treatment in some jurisdictions, homeowners still pay anywhere from 1% to 10% of their income on property taxes. These taxes pay for local infrastructure and amenities—putting a dollar value on the local lifestyle—but not every household may use these benefits equally. Thus, property taxes become an important consideration for those considering first-time homeownership or relocation alike.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 343 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of homeowner income that goes to paying property taxes each year.
Key Findings
- Homeowners in this city spend 10% of their income on property taxes. Paterson, NJ has the highest rate of real estate taxes being paid relative to the median household income for homeowners at 9.8%. Homeowners pay a median $9,779 per year, with a median monthly housing cost of $2,869 and household income of $100,227.
- New Jersey and Connecticut cities dominate the top 10. Including Paterson, New Jersey has three cities with some of the most expensive property taxes in the country. Newark homeowners pay a median of 6.1% of their income, or $6,833 annually. Jersey City follows with 6.0% of homeowner income going toward a $9,197 annual payment. Connecticut cities that made the top 10 include Bridgeport (7.4% of income paid to property taxes); Waterbury (7.1%); New Haven (5.6%); and Stamford (5.5%).
- Floridians spent the highest portion of their income on property taxes in these cities. Davie homeowners spend a median 5.1% of their income on property taxes, most statewide. West Palm Beach residents have the second-highest portion of their income going to property taxes at 4.9%, followed by Miami Gardens at 4.7%. Boca Raton has the highest annual property tax bills at a median $6,979, but this only accounts for 4.1% of the local homeowner’s income.
- Alabama and Arizona cities post some of the lowest property tax burdens. Montgomery, AL has the lowest property taxes both relatively and absolutely, with 1.1% of homeowner income going to cover a $917 annual median bill. Homeowners are also among the least burdened by property taxes in Huntsville (1.3%) and Mobile (1.3%) in Alabama, and in Tempe (1.3%); Glendale (1.4%); and Chandler (1.5%) in Arizona.
Top 20 Cities With the Highest Property Tax Burdens
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.
- Paterson, New Jersey
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 9.76%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $9,779
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,227
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,869
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.42%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $7,187
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $96,887
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,273
- Waterbury, Connecticut
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.07%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $5,302
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $74,973
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,875
- Newark, New Jersey
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.05%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,833
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,852
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,447
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.02%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $9,197
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $152,690
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,376
- Richmond, California
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.00%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $7,752
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,155
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,893
- Aurora, Illinois
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.83%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,399
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $109,738
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,996
- Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.62%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $3,776
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $67,132
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,564
- New Haven, Connecticut
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.57%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,745
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,153
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,141
- Stamford, Connecticut
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.51%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $9,951
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $180,500
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,488
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.50%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $4,451
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,959
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,984
- Elgin, Illinois
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.46%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,595
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,773
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,020
- Oakland, California
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.36%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $9,632
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $179,650
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,714
- Edinburg, Texas
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.32%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $4,366
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $82,044
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,718
- Georgetown, Texas
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.21%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,493
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,602
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,438
- Conroe, Texas
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.14%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $5,866
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $114,220
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,453
- Davie town, Florida
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.11%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $6,482
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $126,812
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,966
- Grand Prairie, Texas
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.08%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $5,894
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $116,083
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,277
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.05%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $8,719
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $172,680
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,586
- Hollywood, Florida
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 4.98%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $5,410
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $108,570
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,652
Top 20 Cities With the Lowest Property Tax Burdens
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.
- Montgomery, Alabama
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.06%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $917
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $86,442
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,406
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.26%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,631
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,243
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,748
- Mobile, Alabama
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.33%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,086
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $81,435
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,464
- Tempe, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.34%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,893
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $141,615
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,947
- Sunrise Manor, Nevada
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.39%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,233
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $88,497
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,608
- Glendale, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.40%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,543
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,487
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,801
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $2,241
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $158,042
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,322
- Mesa, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,723
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,989
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,980
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.43%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,528
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $107,136
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,740
- Chandler, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $2,153
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $147,446
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,095
- San Tan Valley, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,506
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $102,935
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,936
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.47%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,625
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,450
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,636
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.51%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,966
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $130,102
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,227
- Evansville, Indiana
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.55%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,244
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,033
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,215
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.56%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,943
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,225
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,739
- Gilbert town, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.57%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $2,378
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $151,695
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,348
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.58%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,919
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,674
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,934
- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.61%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,619
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,412
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,430
- Peoria, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.64%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $2,090
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $127,773
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,985
- Surprise, Arizona
- Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.66%
- Median annual property taxes paid: $1,870
- Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,665
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,004
Data and Methodology
The median annual real estate taxes paid is compared to the median household income for homeowners according to the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Data was available for 343 cities with populations over 100,000.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
