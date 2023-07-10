‘Snowfall’ IRL? Damson Idris’ Los Angeles Home Was Burglarized, Safe Stolen

Snowfall star Damson Idris recently had his Los Angeles home broken into, but the criminals may have gotten away with far less than they bargained for.

According to TMZ, on July 3, thieves broke a window to enter Idris’ home, causing about $2,000 in damage to leave with a safe that only contained about $500 in goods. It’s unclear what was inside, but it seems the crime was not worth the time.

Though no arrests have been made, law enforcement is reviewing security camera footage from Idris’ residence and neighboring homes.

It is the latest home invasion in what has become a recurring nightmare for the rich and famous in Los Angeles; however, it seems Idris may be too blessed to be stressed as the actor was seen filming alongside Academy Award winner Brad Pitt for their upcoming project about Formula One racing.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were at the British Grand Prix today filming for a new F1 movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4oCARpNTRN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2023

The pair were seen donning matching costumes at the British Grand Prix, where they greeted fans and signed autographs. Pitt will play the role of a retired driver who has taken on the role of mentor to a rising star, Idris, in the film, according to Variety. “They’re a last place team; they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue,” Pitt said. “Tell you what’s amazing about it—there are cameras mounted all over the car—you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Idris has said that he plans to focus his efforts on films following the end of Snowfall, and it seems like he’s already making major moves on the big screen.