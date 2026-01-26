Celebrity News by Sharelle B. McNair Desi Banks Denies Involvement With Mossad Recruitment Ads After Google Deads His Account His followers and supporters on numerous social media channels seem to be on his side with the majority saying things just aren't adding up.







Comedian Desi Banks is trying to clear his name as his production company was accused of running Google ads recruiting “family members of Iranian government officials as agents of Israel’s foreign intelligence service.”

The Atlanta-based comedian, known for his hilarious “Parlay” skits and stand-up comedy shows, was caught in the crosshairs after Google suspended his account over allegations that his company, Desi Banks Productions LLC, was involved in an advertising campaign connected to alleged Mossad recruitment efforts.

Banks says the company’s name may have been used without authorization and, in a video posted to X, said he was trying to clear things up.

“Stop believing BS. I hate that this is happening to me because I don’t even know what any of this is. People are really getting fooled for clickbait. I have kids, and I would never in my life be involved in something like this,” the Jan. 21 post read.

“I have never run, approved, or had any involvement with political ads or anything in another language. My business is already working with Google to remove anything done without my permission and to determine how my company name was used. Stop spreading false narratives off random posts when you don’t know the truth. This whole situation is confusing and frustrating, and I’m doing everything I can to get answers. This shit sucks, dawg, and no, I don’t deserve it.”

Someone used my LLC without my knowledge. How? I… pic.twitter.com/z9hr37rZPe — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) January 21, 2026

Two days later, Banks posted a video that appeared to show him seeking help from an employee at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, saying, “Trust me, I’m doing my part, and my team is doing theirs.”

Trust me I’m doing my part and my team is doing theirs. I don’t know and had nothing to do with what’s going on. Idk how them people got my information. I wouldn’t be doing none of this if I really was guilty of this. pic.twitter.com/zT41kGeDKY — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) January 23, 2026

His alleged involvement was first revealed by The Grayzone, whose editor, Max Blumenthal, said it was confirmed by Google and called on the comedian to speak out. Banks’ company was accused of recruiting Mossad agents regarding a new wave of protests in Iran, with one ad allegedly being an AI-generated video of an Iranian protestor sitting in the middle of a street filled with smoke as several motorcycles approach him.

The “Your Favorite Cousin Tour” host seemingly has his head above water, acknowledging how “life can throw you crazy things” when things are going well in life.

“When things are going good for you, trust me, the enemy does things to try and distract you and steal your joy to knock you off your Pivot,” the 32-year-old comedian wrote just days before.

“Life can throw you crazy things that you don’t know or understand, just stay focused and Lean Not on your Own Understanding. It will all work out.”

When things are going good for you trust me the enemy do things to try an distract you and steal your joy to knock you off your Pivot. Life can throw you crazy things that you don’t know or understand, just stay focused and Lean Not on your Own Understanding. 💯💪🏾🙏🏾 it will all… — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) January 20, 2026

His followers and supporters on numerous social media channels seem to be on his side, with the majority saying things just aren’t adding up.

