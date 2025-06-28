News by Kandiss Edwards Diddy And Son Justin Combs Face Gang-Rape Allegations From New Orleans Woman Tyreke Conerly is accusing Diddy and Justin of kidnapping and sexual assault over the course of one weekend in 2017.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another lawsuit. The media mogul and his son Justin Combs are accused of raping Tyreke Conerly.

Conerly is accusing Diddy and Justin of kidnapping and sexual assault over the course of one weekend in 2017. The suit was filed June 23 in Los Angeles. The woman claims she was held captive and transported from Louisiana to Los Angeles. Additionally, during her captivity she was raped multiple times by masked men, USA Today reported.

Conerly claims her interactions with Justin began through SnapChat in 2017. The younger Combs is accused of soliciting “risque” images. Conerly says she was lured to California by promises of a job at Revolt TV. The entertainment company was then owned by Diddy. She claims once she was in proximity with the mogul and his son she was “literally held prisoner for a weekend.”

Conerly claims she was held in a location called “the Glass House” and given multiple drugs before the assault. USA Today found multiple social media posts that place Justin in California. However, he was present at Coachella over one-hundred miles away from the alleged rape.

Unfortunately for the Combs family they cannot avoid being the subject of media headlines. Diddy’s indictment on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges has placed great scrutiny on Combs. His sons have been the most vocal of all of his children. Each has had their moment of scrutiny during the course of the legal battle.

Just recently, King Combs released a song with Kanye “Ye” West in support in his father. The song is featured on Ye’s newest project Never Stop. Titled Diddy Free, the song expressed the youngest Combs’ unwavering support for his father.

N—as ain’t goin’ to sleep ’till we see Diddy free.” Other lyrics include: “They be takin’ shots, they can’t trigger me, nah (Shit don’t trigger me) / Fuck the world, critics and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image (Fuck) / Sittin’ n—as down that stood on business (You can’t stop us though),”

Though King believes the Combs family can’t be stopped, multiple accusers are certainly trying.

