Digital Detox, Analog Victory: The Phone Habits We’re Dying To Take Back

Over the past 150 years, telephone technology and the way people use it have evolved dramatically. Many former habits are lost to time, and many new ones are emerging. In this article, Spokeo highlights some of the most interesting trends that have faded, as well as those that have gained newfound popularity.

1. No more memorization

There was a time when memorizing significant phone numbers was essential, since people didn’t carry their contact books everywhere. The seven-digit phone number system was even developed with memory in mind. Psychologist George Miller found in 1956 that seven was the magic number that most people could easily recall.

Today, all contact information is saved directly on the phones people use and carry. There’s really no need to memorize anymore. According to a whistleOut study, only 7.15% of people aged 18 to 24 have memorized 2 to 5 phone numbers, compared to 17.2% of people aged 55 to 85. This study was conducted with 425 Americans aged 16 years or older, with a margin of error of +/- 5%. The survey results were weighted to match Census data.

If you ever get a call or text from a number you don’t recognize, a reverse phone lookup can help you identify who’s reaching out and decide whether it’s someone you know or a call you can safely ignore.

2. 411? What’s that?

Before the internet, there were only a few methods to look up public phone numbers. The Yellow Pages were found in every household across America, providing people with an easy way to see the phone numbers of businesses and friends.

411 goes back even further. It was a dial directory that anyone could call to speak to an operator and find a number they were looking for. However, it has since faded as smartphones entered production and people gained direct access to business information with a few taps. In 2023, AT&T discontinued the service altogether.

3. Landlines are making a comeback, but not how you think

With smartphones in the pockets of everyone around the globe, landlines have largely died out. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 71.7% of Americans rely solely on wireless cellphones. The methodology included surveying adults 18 years or older and was up to date as of 2022.

Still, landlines have a place, and they’re making a comeback in specific ways. Many businesses still use landline phones, and CNET suggests keeping corded phones for a widespread service outage. Aesthetically, HouseBeautiful reports that Gen Zs are even adopting landlines as the “next nostalgia design trend” and installing them in their homes.

4. Business card scanning

When you used to want to exchange contact information with someone, you’d write down their number or collect their business card. Today, people are opting to scan business cards and store them on their phones rather than carry them. There are many apps available that will do this quickly.

5. Avoiding calls with voice notes

A Uswitch study found that 23% of people aged 18 to 34 never answer the phone, citing reasons such as being wary of spam, being too busy, and not wanting to be interrupted. This study was conducted by asking 2,000 U.K. residents a series of agree/disagree statements.

Many people are texting voice notes instead of making calls. Rather than dialing up a person, you can speak into your phone and send it as a message. Preply found in 2024 that the majority of survey respondents use voice notes. Their methodology included surveying 1,000 individuals aged 18 to 76. Respondents were 48% female, 50% male, and 2% nonbinary.

6. The rebirth of the flip phone

Flip phones were among the first small, mobile phones people used. They were replaced by phones with better user interfaces, such as texting phones, slider phones, and eventually smartphones.

Surprisingly, flip phones are making a comeback. The Partners Universal Innovative Research Publication found that “brick phone” sales are on the rise with Gen Z consumers. From 2021 to 2024, sales increased 148% among people aged 18 to 24.

7. Phone etiquette in the modern era

Our behavioral expectations of others regarding phones have changed as well. According to the American Association for Physician Leadership, here are some of the new modern rules for phone usage:

Forget about leaving voicemails.

Send a text before calling.

Don’t call someone again if they didn’t pick up.

Don’t use your speakerphone when in public.

8. Phone booth installations

Phone booths are on the comeback too, but with a modern twist. Many offices and coworking spaces are starting to install them to facilitate conversations without distractions. Groupe Focus says that these types of installations can improve privacy and focus.

Some homeowners are even adding a phone booth to their homes to evoke nostalgia.

Staying up to date with phone trends

Technology is moving faster than ever, and phones are no different. Besides the technical advances made, people also need to consider the social trends that evolve alongside them.

Many once-commonplace phone trends have already ended, and new ones are emerging each year. What’s normal to today’s generations may be outright bizarre and impractical to future ones. Who knows what might come next? And if you find yourself reminiscing about past conversations or friends you’ve lost touch with, a people search can help you reconnect.

