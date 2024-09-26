Health and Wellness by Keka Araújo BLACK ENTERPRISE Empowers Black Men: Prostate Cancer In The Black Community And The Importance Of Clinical Trials This discussion shed light on the importance of inclusive clinical trials in addressing these disparities.







In recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September, BLACK ENTERPRISE hosted Health is Wealth, an enlightening conversation series, on the critical role of diversity in clinical trials. Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men, leading to significant disparities in health outcomes, quality of life, and longevity. This discussion highlights the importance of inclusive clinical trials in addressing these disparities.

Alfred Edmond, Jr., Black Enterprise’s SVP and Executive Editor and a prostate cancer survivor, will moderate the conversation. Edmond will be joined by experts in the field, Dr. Adrelia Allen, Executive Director of Clinical Trial Patient Diversity at Merck, and Dr. Luther T. Clark, Executive Director of Patient Innovation and engagement at Merck, along with Euvon Jones, a former clinical trial participant and prostate cancer advocate.

This panel explored how clinical trials can help improve prostate cancer treatment outcomes for Black men, emphasize the importance of diversity in medical research, and inspire participation in future trials to foster equitable healthcare for all. The discussion will highlight Merck’s commitment to improving prostate cancer treatments by fostering diverse and inclusive clinical research, ensuring equitable access to the latest medical innovations for historically underserved populations.

Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men, leading to higher mortality rates and worse health outcomes compared to other groups.

