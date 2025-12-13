Flight Delays By Airport: Will You Get There On Time?

Flight delays can be due to myriad reasons, including individual airline efficiency, geography, weather, staffing, security incidents, and more. As the holiday season ramps up, air travel is projected to hit record highs, with AAA forecasting nearly 82 million passengers traveling during Thanksgiving week alone. This surge in demand, coupled with potential winter weather and any lingering staffing challenges after the government shutdown, could amplify delays at busy hubs.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 75 of the largest U.S. airports based on their typical departure and arrival delay rates to understand which airports might have the most at-risk flights for delays.

Key Findings

87% of flights to and from Honolulu are on time. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has the best record of major airports, with 86.4% of arrivals landing on time and 88.4% of departures taking off as planned. In all, roughly 12,309 flights touch base through HNL in a month. Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui also ranked among the top five airports for on-time flights, with 81.6% of flights taking off and landing on time.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach ranked second nationwide, with 86.1% of flights on time. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers ranked seventh, at 81.0%, while Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Jacksonville ranked ninth, at 80.4%. Only 60% of flights are on time at this airport . Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, had the worst flight delay record study-wide, with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals.

. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, had the worst flight delay record study-wide, with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals. Both of Chicago’s major airports have major issues with delays. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has the fifth-worst record for flight delays, with just 63.9% of flights taking off or landing on time. However, Chicago Midway International Airport fares no better, ranking 11th from the bottom with only 65.5% of flights operating as scheduled.

Flight Delays by Airport

Honolulu International Airport (HNL)

• City: Honolulu, HI

• Total on-time rate: 87.40%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 86.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 88.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 6,151

• Number of departing flights: 6,158

• All flights: 12,309 Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

• City: West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL

• Total on-time rate: 86.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 84.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 88%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,056

• Number of departing flights: 2,056

• All flights: 4,112 John Wayne Airport (SNA)

• City: Santa Ana, CA

• Total on-time rate: 85.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 83.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 87.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 4,001

• Number of departing flights: 4,002

• All flights: 8,003 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

• City: Salt Lake City, UT

• Total on-time rate: 82.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 83.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 10,315

• Number of departing flights: 10,346

• All flights: 20,661 Kahului Airport (OGG)

• City: Kahului, HI

• Total on-time rate: 81.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 81.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,254

• Number of departing flights: 2,253

• All flights: 4,507 Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

• City: Albuquerque, NM

• Total on-time rate: 81.30%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 80.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,394

• Number of departing flights: 2,394

• All flights: 4,788 Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

• City: Fort Myers, FL

• Total on-time rate: 81.05%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 79.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,315

• Number of departing flights: 2,315

• All flights: 4,630 Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

• City: Anchorage, AK

• Total on-time rate: 80.50%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 78.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,285

• Number of departing flights: 2,284

• All flights: 4,569 Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

• City: Jacksonville, FL

• Total on-time rate: 80.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 83.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,498

• Number of departing flights: 2,497

• All flights: 4,995 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

• City: Atlanta, GA

• Total on-time rate: 79.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 28,548

• Number of departing flights: 28,551

• All flights: 57,099 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

• City: Austin, TX

• Total on-time rate: 79%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 7,897

• Number of departing flights: 7,896

• All flights: 15,793 Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

• City: Norfolk, VA

• Total on-time rate: 78.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76%

• Percent of departures on time: 81.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,554

• Number of departing flights: 2,554

• All flights: 5,108 San Diego International Airport (SAN)

• City: San Diego, CA

• Total on-time rate: 78.55%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 8,296

• Number of departing flights: 8,296

• All flights: 16,592 Richmond International Airport (RIC)

• City: Richmond, VA

• Total on-time rate: 77.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 79.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,657

• Number of departing flights: 2,655

• All flights: 5,312 Oakland International Airport (OAK)

• City: Oakland, CA

• Total on-time rate: 77.29%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,047

• Number of departing flights: 3,026

• All flights: 6,073 Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

• City: Charlotte, NC

• Total on-time rate: 76.50%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 16,447

• Number of departing flights: 16,447

• All flights: 32,894 John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

• City: Columbus, OH

• Total on-time rate: 76.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,453

• Number of departing flights: 3,455

• All flights: 6,908 San Jose International Airport (SJC)

• City: San Jose, CA

• Total on-time rate: 76.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,757

• Number of departing flights: 3,770

• All flights: 7,527 Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

• City: Burbank, CA

• Total on-time rate: 75.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,681

• Number of departing flights: 2,682

• All flights: 5,363 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

• City: Minneapolis, MN

• Total on-time rate: 75.40%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 10,564

• Number of departing flights: 10,565

• All flights: 21,129 Nashville International Airport (BNA)

• City: Nashville, TN

• Total on-time rate: 75.30%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 9,458

• Number of departing flights: 9,459

• All flights: 18,917 Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

• City: Rochester, NY

• Total on-time rate: 75.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,369

• Number of departing flights: 2,369

• All flights: 4,738 St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

• City: St. Louis, MO

• Total on-time rate: 75.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72%

• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 5,856

• Number of departing flights: 5,855

• All flights: 11,711 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

• City: Seattle, WA

• Total on-time rate: 74.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 16,576

• Number of departing flights: 16,565

• All flights: 33,141 Eppley Airfield (OMA)

• City: Omaha, NE

• Total on-time rate: 74.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,394

• Number of departing flights: 2,394

• All flights: 4,788 Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

• City: Las Vegas, NV

• Total on-time rate: 74.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 15,753

• Number of departing flights: 15,738

• All flights: 31,491 William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

• City: Houston, TX

• Total on-time rate: 74.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 5,093

• Number of departing flights: 5,093

• All flights: 10,186 Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

• City: Kansas City, MO

• Total on-time rate: 74%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 4,441

• Number of departing flights: 4,442

• All flights: 8,883 Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

• City: Louisville, KY

• Total on-time rate: 74%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,176

• Number of departing flights: 2,176

• All flights: 4,352 Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

• City: Des Moines, IA

• Total on-time rate: 73.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.5%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,245

• Number of departing flights: 2,247

• All flights: 4,492 Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

• City: Indianapolis, IN

• Total on-time rate: 73.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,998

• Number of departing flights: 3,998

• All flights: 7,996 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

• City: Phoenix, AZ

• Total on-time rate: 73.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 73%

• Number of arriving flights: 15,728

• Number of departing flights: 15,729

• All flights: 31,457 Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

• City: Sanford, FL

• Total on-time rate: 73.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 10,703

• Number of departing flights: 10,704

• All flights: 21,407 Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

• City: Milwaukee, WI

• Total on-time rate: 73.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,452

• Number of departing flights: 2,452

• All flights: 4,904 Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

• City: Baltimore, MD

• Total on-time rate: 73.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 79%

• Number of arriving flights: 8,925

• Number of departing flights: 8,920

• All flights: 17,845 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

• City: Cincinnati, OH

• Total on-time rate: 73.59%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,078

• Number of departing flights: 3,069

• All flights: 6,147 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

• City: Houston, TX

• Total on-time rate: 73.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 13,012

• Number of departing flights: 13,023

• All flights: 26,035 Tampa International Airport (TPA)

• City: Tampa, FL

• Total on-time rate: 73.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 75%

• Number of arriving flights: 6,772

• Number of departing flights: 6,772

• All flights: 13,544 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

• City: Los Angeles, CA

• Total on-time rate: 72.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 14,036

• Number of departing flights: 14,080

• All flights: 28,116 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

• City: Detroit, MI

• Total on-time rate: 72.55%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 11,248

• Number of departing flights: 11,248

• All flights: 22,496 Charleston International Airport (CHS)

• City: Charleston, SC

• Total on-time rate: 72.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.5%

• Percent of departures on time: 74%

• Number of arriving flights: 1,844

• Number of departing flights: 1,841

• All flights: 3,685 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

• City: New Orleans, LA

• Total on-time rate: 71.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,902

• Number of departing flights: 3,902

• All flights: 7,804 Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

• City: Cleveland, OH

• Total on-time rate: 71.48%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68%

• Percent of departures on time: 75%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,599

• Number of departing flights: 3,561

• All flights: 7,160 Portland International Airport (PDX)

• City: Portland, OR

• Total on-time rate: 71.35%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 5,760

• Number of departing flights: 5,764

• All flights: 11,524 Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

• City: Nantucket, MA

• Total on-time rate: 71.20%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 1,796

• Number of departing flights: 1,796

• All flights: 3,592 Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)

• City: Oklahoma City, OK

• Total on-time rate: 71.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,332

• Number of departing flights: 2,332

• All flights: 4,664 Memphis International Airport (MEM)

• City: Memphis, TN

• Total on-time rate: 70.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,289

• Number of departing flights: 2,289

• All flights: 4,578 Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

• City: Sacramento, CA

• Total on-time rate: 70.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 5,497

• Number of departing flights: 5,494

• All flights: 10,991 San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

• City: San Antonio, TX

• Total on-time rate: 70.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,897

• Number of departing flights: 3,899

• All flights: 7,796 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

• City: Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Total on-time rate: 69.91%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 6,645

• Number of departing flights: 6,693

• All flights: 13,338 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

• City: Pittsburgh, PA

• Total on-time rate: 69.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,929

• Number of departing flights: 3,925

• All flights: 7,854 Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

• City: Myrtle Beach, SC

• Total on-time rate: 69.80%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 1,766

• Number of departing flights: 1,767

• All flights: 3,533 Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

• City: San Juan, PR

• Total on-time rate: 69.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,415

• Number of departing flights: 3,416

• All flights: 6,831 Denver International Airport (DEN)

• City: Denver, CO

• Total on-time rate: 69.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 29,433

• Number of departing flights: 29,433

• All flights: 58,866 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

• City: New York, NY

• Total on-time rate: 69.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 4,926

• Number of departing flights: 4,926

• All flights: 9,852 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

• City: Raleigh/Durham, NC

• Total on-time rate: 69%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 3,855

• Number of departing flights: 3,854

• All flights: 7,709 LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

• City: New York, NY

• Total on-time rate: 68.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 71.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 11,699

• Number of departing flights: 11,699

• All flights: 23,398 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

• City: Washington, DC

• Total on-time rate: 68.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 5,244

• Number of departing flights: 5,248

• All flights: 10,492 Orlando International Airport (MCO)

• City: Orlando, FL

• Total on-time rate: 67.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 15,736

• Number of departing flights: 15,739

• All flights: 31,475 San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

• City: San Francisco, CA

• Total on-time rate: 67.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 71%

• Number of arriving flights: 12,750

• Number of departing flights: 12,758

• All flights: 25,508 Miami International Airport (MIA)

• City: Miami, FL

• Total on-time rate: 67.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 9,075

• Number of departing flights: 9,079

• All flights: 18,154 Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

• City: Dallas, TX

• Total on-time rate: 67.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 63.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 6,349

• Number of departing flights: 6,349

• All flights: 12,698 Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)

• City: Harrisburg, PA

• Total on-time rate: 67.04%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 70.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,016

• Number of departing flights: 2,008

• All flights: 4,024 Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

• City: Boston, MA

• Total on-time rate: 67%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 12,917

• Number of departing flights: 12,916

• All flights: 25,833 Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

• City: Chicago, IL

• Total on-time rate: 65.53%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61%

• Percent of departures on time: 70%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,501

• Number of departing flights: 2,531

• All flights: 5,032 Bradley International Airport (BDL)

• City: Hartford, CT

• Total on-time rate: 65.39%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69%

• Number of arriving flights: 4,328

• Number of departing flights: 4,298

• All flights: 8,626 Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

• City: Buffalo, NY

• Total on-time rate: 65.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 68.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 1,963

• Number of departing flights: 1,963

• All flights: 3,926 Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)

• City: Syracuse, NY

• Total on-time rate: 65.11%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 62%

• Percent of departures on time: 68.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2,677

• Number of departing flights: 2,688

• All flights: 5,365 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

• City: Dallas, TX

• Total on-time rate: 64.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 62.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 28,961

• Number of departing flights: 28,959

• All flights: 57,920 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

• City: Philadelphia, PA

• Total on-time rate: 64.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 68%

• Number of arriving flights: 8,399

• Number of departing flights: 8,395

• All flights: 16,794 Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

• City: Chicago, IL

• Total on-time rate: 63.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 58.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 35,226

• Number of departing flights: 35,231

• All flights: 70,457 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

• City: Newark, NJ

• Total on-time rate: 63.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 60.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 66.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 14,078

• Number of departing flights: 14,078

• All flights: 28,156 Nome Airport (OME)

• City: Nome, AK

• Total on-time rate: 62.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 63.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 1,918

• Number of departing flights: 1,917

• All flights: 3,835 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

• City: Washington, DC

• Total on-time rate: 62.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 58%

• Percent of departures on time: 66.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 12,194

• Number of departing flights: 12,192

• All flights: 24,386 Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

City: Islip, NY

Total on-time rate: 60.30%

Percent of arrivals on time: 56.6%

Percent of departures on time: 64%

Number of arriving flights: 2,497

Number of departing flights: 2,497

All flights: 4,994

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for July 2025. Seventy-five of the largest airports by total flight volume with available data were ranked based on the weighted percentage of departures and arrivals operating at the scheduled time.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

