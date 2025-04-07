Flourish Art Accelerator: 2 HBCU Alums Elevate Creatives Of Color

Oscar and Tammi Bedolla, a husband-and-wife duo, are elevating artists and curators of color in Chicago through their nonprofit Flourish Art Accelerator. Inspired by tech sector accelerators, the Hampton University graduates provide creatives of color with resources that don’t always trickle down equitably, such as financial support, professional services, and mentorship.

Oscar’s mission is personal. His mother, Myrtis Bedolla, founded Galerie Myrtis, one of the country’s few African American-owned art galleries.

“I grew up hanging artwork like Amy Sherald,” Bedolla told BLACK ENTERPRISE. First Lady Michelle Obama commissioned Sherald to paint her official portrait for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

“Having a mother who was an entrepreneur in the space, I witnessed how she helped artists grow. I wanted to take my professional background in tech and the accelerator model and apply it to the art world to support people like my mother.”

How Flourish Art Accelerator Strengthens Chicago’s Creative Economy

Chicago is a canvas for creatives who find innovative ways to share art. The city also attracts millions of visitors yearly to its art fairs, museums, galleries, and public art displays.

However, Oscar and Tammi often struggled to find art that resonated with them. When they would come across these pieces, many of these artists were tucked away in the fairs and not given the spotlight they deserved. They wanted to change that and talked to museums about accelerating the growth of underrepresented artists. The Bedollas secured partnerships with local fine art museums, the business community, and art fairs, such as EXPO Chicago.

Flourish brings these artists and their work to the forefront. Creatives apply and are then selected for the accelerator. They have access to advisors, funding, and a network of art professionals to grow their entrepreneurial practice.

“Our idea is to eventually build a stronger pipeline to fine art galleries and museums,” says Bedolla.

Flourish Art Accelerator 2025 Fellows

Flourish’s 2025 Fellows include one curator and three visual artists. Accelerator leaders chose each artist from a competitive pool of 40 Chicago-based creatives for their visionary projects that deepen community awareness, reimagine the collective future, and honor cultural icons shaping the next generation.

Flourish will award fellows a $20,000 grant and honor them at a special reception on April 25th at the Museum of Contemporary Art during a featured event of EXPO Chicago.

“Creatives fuel our city’s economy, preserve traditions, challenge perspectives, and shape the leaders of tomorrow,” Bedolla said. “We find ourselves in a defining moment to invest in the visionary imagination of artists—to ensure their trailblazing ideas take shape and their voices are heard. We congratulate each of these extraordinary individuals.”

As for what’s next, Bedolla says his team is not deterred by the ongoing efforts to scrutinize diversity, inclusion and equity efforts.

“We understand that there’s a pipeline of artists that need us, and we’re going to push through,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: Get A Load Of These Black Women Artists–And Their Artwork