How Gas Prices Have Changed In The U.S. Within The Last Week

U.S. gas prices often fluctuate weekly due to a combination of global, national, and regional factors. One of the main drivers is the price of crude oil, which can change daily based on global supply and demand, geopolitical tensions, and production decisions by major oil-exporting countries. Experts also point to seasonal demand shifts—such as increased summer travel or winter refinery maintenance—that impact gasoline availability. Additionally, localized issues like refinery outages, weather events, or changes in state fuel taxes can cause price differences from one region to another. Supply chain disruptions and transportation costs also contribute to weekly variability. On top of that, market speculation and trading activity can lead to price swings even before supply is affected. Experts believe this complex mix of predictable trends and unexpected events makes weekly gas price changes a normal part of the market. Monitoring these changes helps consumers and businesses better plan for their fuel costs.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices nationwide and in U.S. metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 22.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.18

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.69

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

– Year change: +$0.10 (+2.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

1. Lawton, OK: $2.57

2. Henderson, KY: $2.57

3. Tulsa, OK: $2.61

5. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

4. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.81

2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.93

1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.98

