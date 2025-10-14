October 14, 2025
Relief or Rise? What Last Week’s Data Reveals About Current U.S. Gas Prices
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA.
How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 13, 2025
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 13.
U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.08
– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)
– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)
– Diesel current price: $3.65
– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.40
#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.47
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.48
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.79
#4. San Rafael, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.80
#3. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.81
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.90
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $4.97
