From Acting To Action: Hill Harper Announces Campaign for Michigan State Senate

CBS’ Good Doctor actor and author Hill Harper is entering the political spectrum.

Harper announced he is running for Michigan State Senate under the Democratic ticket on Twitter. The Good Doctor star is giving frontrunner U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin a run for her money as he claims the people need a representative that will take on the special interests of the people. “I’m running for U.S. Senate because the last thing we need is another career politician in office—we need new voices, new perspectives, and a system overhaul in Washington,” Harper wrote.

We can all feel it: D.C. just isn’t getting things done for people. We need representatives who’ll take on special interests, get money out of politics, and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today, I’m announcing my campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/lv11ncDcsK — Hill Harper (@hillharper) July 10, 2023

This will be the first public office campaign for the Iowa native who has been vocal on the practices of politicians and uplifting Black men with his advice book, Letters to a Young Brother. To date, only three Black men serve in the U.S. Senate—Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Tim Scott (R-SC)—according to Detroit News. Harper is hoping to change that.” There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years, Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress,” Harper said.

“I think that folks want to see real people-powered representation over big-donor, establishment representation.”

Fans seem to support Harper’s political dreams with comments under the video, including “Awesome!!! I am excited for this & for you!!” and “One of the most moving things l’ve seen.” However, those already on Capitol Hill are rooting against it. Time reports numerous members of Congress have called the actor, trying to talk him out of it, but he’s not letting that faze him. “One thing I’ve learned from traveling all over the state of Michigan that I’m super happy about, and also encouraged by, is that Michiganders don’t want their next U.S. Senator chosen by the Washington, D.C. establishment,” Harper said.