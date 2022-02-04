Green Enterprise Announces College to Career with Southern University

Green Enterprise, produced and operated by Digital Venture Partners and BLACK ENTERPRISE, has announced the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative.

The series of on-campus events will bring together entrepreneurs, state officials, and thought leaders to discuss solutions to create a point of entry in the emerging cannabis industry, as well as meaningful pathways to success.

The events, content, and programming will take place throughout the remainder of 2022, and feature a combination of conversations and lectures covering a wide range of topics, from entrepreneurship to cannabis marketing to building an inclusive industry, beginning at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA this February.

The presenting sponsor, Curaleaf, will facilitate special conversations, initiatives, and leave-behinds to begin in-earnest partnerships between cannabis operators and HBCUs, fostering an effective talent pipeline into the industry.

Key topics such as social impact and entrepreneurship, as well as, economics and investing, will be covered. The full schedule is available at GreenEnterprise.live:

Some topics to be covered during the initiative include:

— Righting the Wrongs of The War on Drugs

— Building Skills for a New, Cannabis-Friendly Economy

— Women Leading The Cannabis Conversation

— Equity, Inclusion, & Legalization

— Understanding New Cannabis Laws

— Black Ownership & Empowerment in the Cannabis Industry

— Cannabis Advocacy and Community Reinvestment

— Dispensary Ownership: A Different Entrepreneur

— The Crossover: How to Enter the Cannabis Industry

— My family, Myself & Cannabis

— A Cannabis Marketing Conversation

— Cannabis and Social Media: Dos and Don’ts

— Raising Capital for Your Cannabis Startup

— The Deconstructing Prohibition: A War on Us

For more information on attending the upcoming events, please visit https://www.greenenterprise.live/.