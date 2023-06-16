Herschel Walker Goes Back To School After Losing 2022 Election

Herschel Walker’s plan after losing the 2022 Senate race was to re-enroll himself at Georgia State University and finish his education.

A university spokesperson confirmed the former NFL player is a student at the school he played college football at in the early 1980s, The Hill reports. Walker, 61, was also seen inside an academic advisor’s office at the Franklin College of Arts & Sciences.

He studied criminal justice while playing for the Bulldogs during his tenure 40 years ago, but left to play professional football, as noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, during his 2022 Senate campaign, Walker initially claimed to have graduated and received a Bachelor’s Degree from UGA in the top 1% of his class before later admitting to leaving the school his junior year to join a professional football league.

The NFL alum was at the center of a controversial Senate campaign for multiple reasons, including his false claims of having graduated from UGA. Elsewhere, two women came forward with claims against the anti-abortion Senate hopeful accusing him of paying for their abortions during their relationships.

Walker denied the claims but they were one of many scars that resulted in his failed bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). He lost to Warnock by about three points in December 2022.

In May, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog organization, urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate Walker’s 2022 Senate campaign over a payment he allegedly solicited for his company.

The group accuses Walker and his company — HR Talent LLC — of violating federal election law by allegedly accepting more than $535,000 in donations that a donor believed was going directly to Walker’s campaign.

Walker has been secluded from the public eye since his election loss. But it appears he might be on the low while working to finally obtain the degree he lied about having during his Senate campaign.