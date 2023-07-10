Another Public Jamie Foxx Sighting !? We'll Take It!

Jamie Foxx is doing just fine.

The 55-year-old Academy Award winner was spotted living his best life over the weekend in Chicago. As previously reported, Foxx has been recovering at a treatment facility in Illinois, and it seems he’s been given the go-ahead to have a little fun. According to PEOPLE, he was seen waving at fans while sitting atop a boat floating on the Chicago River this past weekend.

After conflicting reports about his health status, his daughter, Corrine, took to Instagram to assure his supporters that he was healing and had already gotten back to doing physical activities.

And it seems he hasn’t slowed down since. Foxx was also spotted getting some swings in at Top Golf in Naperville, Illinois, on Saturday, July 8. Around 11 pm, the Ray actor was seen putting all rumors about his failing health to rest as he showed off his skills and took home a W over his opponents. According to TMZ, an onlooker said, “He was walking regularly, not dragging his leg. His arm movements were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”

This is great news amid mounting concerns around whether or not the Oscar winner would be in better health to promote some of his highly-anticipated new projects. His latest film, They Cloned Tyrone, received rave reviews from audiences at film festivals. Later this year, Foxx will appear in the movie God Is A Bullet and Tin Soldier alongside fellow Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro. There is still no word on when he’ll return to red carpets or take back the reins of Fox’s Beat Shazam—Nick Cannon has stepped in as host in the interim—but whenever Foxx officially makes it back, his loyal supporters and fans will be there to cheer him on.