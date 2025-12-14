Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 11 Home Design Predictions For 2026, Based On Insights From Home Professionals And Homeowner Activity Expect trends that are both boldly expressive and deeply rooted in classic craftsmanship.







What will homeowners ask design and construction pros for in 2026? Expect trends that are both boldly expressive and deeply rooted in classic craftsmanship.

Here are the top 11 Houzz U.S. home design trend predictions for 2026, informed by an analysis of activity from the platform’s 70 million-plus homeowners and home design enthusiasts, and more than 3 million construction and design professionals. These insights reflect what professionals share during interviews and what homeowners and pros are searching for, saving and discussing on Houzz.

Jeff Jones; design: Natalie Clayman Interior Design

1. Traditional Details

Traditional style is back, but not in the formal way you might remember. Today’s version feels warm, grounded and quietly elegant, led by English country and modern Tudor influences. In kitchens, inset cabinetry, plate racks, arched range hoods and rich woods bring handcrafted charm.

According to the 2025 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, traditional style rose 5 percentage points among renovating homeowners compared with the previous year, signaling a renewed appreciation for comfort, craftsmanship and classic detail. Curves, arches and scalloped edges soften spaces throughout the home. Built-ins, paneling and detailed millwork add depth and character. Earthy tones like olive green, taupe and deep brown, along with stained woods and muted blues or burgundies, reinforce the timeless appeal of this style.

M Real Estate Photography; design: Celaya | Soloway Interiors

2. Flat-Panel Cabinets and Vanities

Sleek and streamlined flat-panel, or slab-front, cabinets and vanities are gaining ground — even in traditional- and transitional-style rooms. Smooth, unframed doors and subtle edge profiles give cabinets a refined, custom look that feels modern yet timeless. They’re also easy to wipe clean. Warm wood tones, matte finishes and minimalist hardware keep the style inviting rather than stark. According to Houzz research, flat-panel cabinetry ranks as the second most popular style after Shaker.

Eric Rorer; design: LMB Interiors; architecture: Verner Architects

3. Natural Stone Slabs With Subtle Drama

Homeowners on Houzz are embracing natural stone countertops and backsplashes that make a statement through quiet elegance rather than bold contrast. Quartzite and marble slabs add movement and warmth with soft, sweeping green, brown, red and gold veining without overwhelming a space. This creates an understated drama that elevates a room without demanding attention. The result feels organic and luxurious, pairing beautifully with wood cabinetry, earthy palettes and classic metals.

Costa Christ; builder: New Leaf Custom Homes; architect/designer: The Design Shop

4. Checkerboard Everywhere

Checkerboard tile has made a stylish comeback. Searches on Houzz for “checkerboard floor” grew 38% in the first three quarters of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, and “bathroom checkerboard,” specifically, more than doubled (103%).

Designers are implementing the classic black-and-white colors, but are also using sage-and-cream palettes and richer hues like emerald, oxblood and burgundy for depth and sophistication. And it’s not limited to kitchens, bathrooms and entryways. The pattern is showing up in mudrooms and even patios, bringing a playful yet elegant touch. High-quality materials like honed marble and handmade terra cotta elevate the look and age gracefully over time, striking a balance between timeless charm and modern flair.

Seth Caplan; design: Claire Hung Design

5. Wall-Mounted Bathroom Faucets

Faucets are the No. 1 feature being upgraded in bathroom projects, according to the 2025 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Report, and homeowners are getting creative with their placement.

Wall-mounted faucets, which offer both a sleek, streamlined look and practical benefits, are rising in popularity. By mounting the spout and handles above the sink, countertops stay clear, making cleaning easier. Wall-mounted faucets also save valuable space in compact vanities, freeing up countertops for essentials. They work well with vessel, custom and double sinks, and offer more flexibility than deck-mounted faucets.

Image created using Houzz Pro’s 3D Floor Plan tool

6. Zoned Built-Ins

Multifunctional built-in wall units are transforming living rooms into organized, stylish hubs in renovated homes on Houzz. These cabinetry walls combine zoned areas for TVs, fireplaces, open and closed storage, benches and even bars into a single, cohesive feature. By maximizing wall space, they reduce the need for extra furniture, making rooms feel more open.

Custom shelving allows homeowners to display decor, while closed cabinetry keeps essentials neatly tucked away. Wood, glass, painted finishes, stone accents, and metal details add texture, warmth and visual interest. When considering built-in features, it’s helpful to meet with a professional who can provide visualizations of your options before construction begins to ensure that built-ins will integrate seamlessly with the rest of the space.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Frost Designs

7. Art Deco Influences

Art Deco is making a glamorous resurgence, bringing bold geometry, luxurious materials and timeless elegance into modern homes. Think chevrons, sunbursts and stepped details paired with marble, lacquered surfaces and metallic accents in brass, gold or chrome.

Jewel tones and rich earthy hues such as emerald, ocher and charcoal add depth, while mirrored surfaces and glossy finishes amplify light and drama. This trend blends historical sophistication with contemporary sensibilities, creating spaces that feel opulent and modern.

Miranda Estes; courtesy of Jackson Design Build

8. Warm Yellow Accents

Earthy yellows like ocher, mustard and honey are bringing warmth and depth into home design. Designers on Houzz are favoring these muted, grounded shades over bright citrus tones, using them in textiles, upholstery and accents to add a cozy, sun-washed glow.

Paired with rust, burgundy or rich browns, these hues feel understated and comforting, perfect for creating an inviting, layered palette. Whether through a velvet sofa, wall paint or drapery, warm yellows infuse spaces with character and a sense of timeless optimism. This new take on yellow is less bold statement, and more effortless warmth.

Caitlin Atkinson; Landscape contractor: Cornerstone Landscapes; Landscape architect: CJM:LA

9. Outdoor Garden Rooms

Homeowners are increasingly approaching their yards as collections of garden rooms — distinct outdoor zones with defined purposes. Instead of one open expanse, landscapes are divided into destinations: Think a dining patio, a fire lounge, a play lawn and a quiet reading nook surrounded by greenery.

Landscape architects on Houzz are adding low hedges, trellises, planters and pathways to subtly define boundaries while maintaining flow and cohesion. This creates a sense of discovery even in compact yards and makes outdoor spaces appear larger and more intentional. The result is a layered landscape that feels structured and inviting, with multiple places to relax, entertain and connect with nature.

Photo Courtesy of Houzz; design: Curated Nest

10. Transparent Renovation Projects

In 2026, homeowners will look for more openness and clarity throughout their renovation journey. Recent Houzz research found that more than 40% of renovating homeowners think a clearer timeline would have improved their project experience, and the same share wanted better communication from their pros. Expect digital project dashboards complete with easy-to-follow schedules, visual progress updates and payment timelines to become a regular part of how construction and design firms keep homeowners informed.

Image created using Houzz Pro’s 3D Floor Plan tool

11. Immersive Visualization Becomes the New Blueprint

More homeowners are looking for ways to picture their finished spaces before demolition begins. With over 1 in 5 saying they struggled to visualize the end result at the start of a project (22%), tools like 3D floor plans and AR walkthroughs are becoming essential for building confidence in design decisions.

This story was produced by Houzz and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

RELATED CONTENT: John Legend Joins Underrepresented Creators To Co-Design Home and Living Collection For Etsy