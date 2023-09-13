The Lip Bar Expands To CVS

The Lip Bar Inc. has already made waves as a prominent Black-owned beauty brand and is now hoping for even more success as it expands to CVS stores nationwide. Its products have been made available at over 3,000 locations since Sept.5.

In celebration of its retail expansion, the cosmetics company has announced a cash and product giveaway of $3,000 to coincide with the amount of new stores they will now be featured in. To participate, customers who purchase one of its many lip glosses at the drug store through Sept. 15 will have a chance to win. The beauty brand detailed the giveaway in its video announcement.

The award-winning business also shared the news of its CVS launch on Instagram, which boasts over 350k followers.

Referencing Beyonce in its caption to highlight the occasion, the Allure ‘Best of Beauty’ winner made it known that its “lips are city to city like Bey.”

Since its release in 2012, The Lip Bar has emerged as a fan-favorite beauty brand to be available in drug stores. Currently, it holds the title as the largest Black-owned makeup company sold at Target, as reported by Black Enterprise in February. Its CEO and Founder, Melissa Butler, has since elevated her business to thread beauty, which is a part of the global company and also sold at the retail giant.

First-time buyers and long-time supporters alike can now grab the products, such as their Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick and Lip Glosses, including the famed Bawse Lady shade, at these retailers.

The Lip Bar’s mission of fostering a community of “Bawse” women will now be shared on a greater scale with this vast rollout across the country. With its products now in CVS stores, their customers can now be reached in all 50 states. The brand remains committed to ensuring women of color celebrate their beauty and boost their confidence.

