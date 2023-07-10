Jamie Foxx Spotted Waving From His Yacht After Health Scare

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Jamie Foxx was spotted waving at crowds from his yacht on Sunday, July 9. This marks the first time that the public has seen the Terrell, TX native since news broke of his health scare on April 12. Foxx was admitted to the hospital the day before because of what his daughter Corinne called a “health complication” without going into detail about what that meant. Since then, everything that we know about Foxx’s condition has been shared by others, like actor Kevin Hart. Hart, who is close with Foxx shared that the family was keeping everything private out of respect for the actor’s wishes. Hart discussed it a little on a May 2 episode of Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive: “They’re (the family) tight, for reasons, just about where he is, because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree,” Hart explained. “He’s getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy – all that stuff is seen and felt. To my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better, man.”

Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since hospitalization Looking happy and healthy 🙏 🎥 TMZ pic.twitter.com/fDT8Dlik9G — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2023

A day after Hart’s appearance, Foxx made a post on his Instagram account thanking the public for all the love and support and several friends and co-stars shared messages of love and support in the comments. However, rumors surrounding Foxx’s condition had already began to circulate, which prompted his daughter to post an Instagram Story that contained this message: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne said. “In fact he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” That exciting work announcement was that Foxx and Corinne would be starring in an unscripted show called We Are Family on Fox.

Foxx received a call from John Boyega, a co-star with Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone, something that the actor shared with the media at the premiere for the film. Boyega told the media members present ” He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro…He’s doing well…and then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.” It appears that Jamie Foxx is almost ready to come back to the public, as the co-producer of the film Datari Turner hinted at during the premiere: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner said. “He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”