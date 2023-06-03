Jay Z’s 2021 Legal Win is Upheld in Appeals Court

A lawsuit tailing back to 2016 is finally heading to its end for billionaire music mogul, Jay Z. The musician was sued in 2016 by fragrance brand Parlux for breach of contract. Shawn Carter, countersued against their accusations that included him forgoing appearances and keeping a $20,000 prototype bottle that was rejected. His 2021 win against the company was a financial bullet dodged, as Parlux sought over $60 million in penalties. Parlux filed an appeal following the 2021 ruling, however this week the appeals court upheld the ruling against the company, in favor of Carter.

During the trial, Carter’s defense stated that the company had given him “sketchy, inaccurate documentation on its financial health and failed to pay all the royalties he was owed over the course of the partnership.” Parlux went on to also claim that Carter had not promoted the fragrance partnership the way he was expected.

Over a three week trial, Carter won after a jury decided in favor that he did not owe back Parlux the penalties they requested. Afterwards, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok also ruled in favor of the mogul that the company actually owed him $6.78 million in unpaid royalties as well as interest.

There hasn’t been any update if Parlux will continue with their appeal, however for now the music mogul seems to have come out on top in this case.