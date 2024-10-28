Justin Combs Owes Over $190K For Missed Porsche Payments

Justin Combs, Diddy’s first child, has been sued regarding the Porsche he was leasing.

The Blast reported that the luxury car company filed a breach of contract lawsuit earlier this summer alleging that Justin Combs defaulted on his arrangement and that Porsche Leasing LTD is looking for the full payment owed to the company. A representative for Justin Combs, Jeffrey Lichtman, said his client wasn’t avoiding payment, but “due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill, which resulted in unintentionally missed payments,” In Touch reported.

Lichtman claimed that Justin never received the bills because of an address change, but the payments will be made to cover the bill.

“We are in touch with the creditor, and the matter is settled,” Lichtman added. “The outstanding balance will be paid, and the lawsuit will be dropped.” However, Porsche Leasing Ltd. went forward with its request for the default judgment of $190,226.25. That amount is $172,000 in missed payments and $13,000 in interest.

Justin Combs and his company, JDC Holdings Group, leased a new Bentley Bentayga V8 in January 2022. He arranged to make monthly payments of $3,365.23 for 42 months. Porsche stated he breached the agreement when he did not pay on December 20, 2023. The agreement stated that if he missed a payment, Porsche could demand he pay the entire amount owed to the company.

“Therefore, there is now due, owing, and unpaid from the defendant the approximate sum of $172,601.43, plus additional charges pertain to the terms of the agreement. Interest accrues from December 20, 2023, at the legal rate of 10% per annum, until paid in full.”

Porsche Leasing Ltd acknowledged that Justin Combs was served with the documents on June 11 at his father’s Beverly Hills mansion.

