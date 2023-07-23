Kamala Harris Attends Delta Sigma Theta’s Indianapolis Political Convention

On July 20, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a crowd of 7,000 sorority sisters at a convention in Indianapolis.

She thanked them for backing her and Biden during their successful presidential election, and asked for their continued support during their reelection bid.

Harris, a fellow Divine Nine member, dressed in red to honor the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, who hosted their 56th national convention, which had 15,000 attendees. The crowd had an estimated economic impact of $20 million from the weeklong event, according to The Indy Star. She credited her fellow Divine Nine members, especially the Deltas, for helping voters to get registered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told the audience, “There is so much at stake in this moment. Our most basic rights and freedoms. Fact versus fiction. Foundational principles about what it means to be a democracy. And so, at this moment, our nation again counts on the leaders in this room.”

She continued to identify some of her most significant accomplishments, including placing a price cap on medical Insulin, cleaning drinking water by systemically removing lead piping, investing in HBCUs, appointing the very first Black woman to the Supreme Court, and completing an overhaul to expand postpartum care conducted under Medicaid.

Harris stated, “It’s a good day.”

However, as an Alpha Kappa Alpha, Vice President Harris requested that her fellow sorority members continue supporting voters and social justice reforms as Harris and Biden prepare for their 2024 reelection bid.

“You will continue to help lead our nation forward, and for all of that, I thank you. I am also here to declare we have more work to do.”

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority aims to facilitate economic and political involvement through holistic health and accessibility.