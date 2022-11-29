Report: Actress Kyla Pratt Sued By Ex-Manager Over Alleged Unpaid ‘Call Me Kat’ Commissions

“Pratt has performed in Call Me Kat and related projects. However, despite the parties’ agreement Pratt has refused to pay all the amounts she owed to [Industry Entertainment Partners],” the lawsuit states.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that Pratt made “material misrepresentations to [Industry Entertainment Partners] concerning her intentions to pay [Industry Entertainment Partners] the commissions arising from her earnings from Call Me Kat and related projects. However, Pratt had no reasonable ground to believe that she will actually pay [Industry Entertainment Partners’] commissions in full and made misrepresentations with the intent of continuing to obtain [Industry Entertainment Partners’] artist and management services.”

Reportedly, Industry Entertainment attempted numerous times demanding payment, and now the company is demanding Pratt to pay unspecified damages and restitution for her actions as ordered in the lawsuit.

According to Daily Mail, the lawsuit was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday against the 36-year-old actress, who plays Randi in the sitcom. Further claims in the suit stated, “Pratt has ‘refused to pay all the amounts she owes to plaintiff’ despite numerous demands from the company.”

TV Line reported Call Me Kat suspended production for an indefinite amount of time following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan, who had played café baker Phil since 2021.