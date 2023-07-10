Rapper 50 Cent Shares His Two Cents On Los Angeles’ No-Bail Policy

Rapper and media mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had some choice words about Los Angeles’ decision to institute a zero-bail policy for those accused of misdemeanor crimes. The new policy extends to crimes like theft, shoplifting, drug use, vandalism, battery and other nonviolent offenses.

According to Deadline, Jackson sees the new policy as an invitation for the city’s low-level offenders to feel emboldened. “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a news clip. “SMH.” Los Angeles is still recovering from a string of robberies turned homicides that claimed the lives of rappers Pop Smoke and PNB Rock and the wife of the industry’s “Black Godfather,” Clarence Avant.

The no-bail policy will not only apply to new crimes but also mean releasing those currently incarcerated for the offenses mentioned earlier.

Los Angeles previously instituted a zero-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce overcrowding in jails, according to Deadline. With a crackdown on the predatory nature of the cash bail system, it would seem like this move could have positive consequences if those spared detainment decide to change the course of their lives as a result. However, concerns about the freedom many criminals have to wreak havoc on the wealthy and notable residents of Los Angeles have been mounting.

Recently, Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of megastar Beyoncé, had her Los Angeles home burglarized by thieves who got away with over $1 million in cash and jewelry by way of a safe. Earlier this summer, former FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe also experienced a break-in at his Los Angeles home and took to Twitter to offer a $50,000 reward for any information about the crime. The $1 million burglary happened on May 19 between 7 pm and 9:30 pm while Sharpe attended a dinner with friends.