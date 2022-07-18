Love After Lock Up: Jussie Smollett Caught Beau'd Up With Tawan Davis In Los Angeles

Jussie Smollett, who played Jamal Lyon on TV’s Empire, ignited media and legal chaos after reporting to be the victim of a hate crime late one night in Chicago.

Yet, his recent appearance with his boyfriend Tawan Davis in Los Angeles is giving “us against the world” vibes.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine. But he only served six days after an appellate court ordered he could go free in March during the appeal process.

While he appeals the verdict, the disgraced actor appears to be unapologetically boo’d up in Los Angeles where he was spotted last week with Davis, enjoying a sunny stroll and a romantic bite.

Davis is the CEO of The Steinbridge Group, a real estate investment and asset management company. His company has invested over $425 million in urban single-family residential markets, per the company website.

According to The Shade Room, Smollett confirmed that he was in a “happy” relationship in 2018 while other sources linked Davis to his personal life. The relationship was kept on the hush as Smollett dealt with his legal battles. Although, the pair hasn’t publicly confirmed their relationship, their recent sighting may have sealed the deal.

In photos obtained by TSR , Smollett and Davis is captured walking along an L.A. sidewalk and sitting in a park. Smollett was even seen reaching to place his hand on his beau’s lower back as they entered the park.

Afterward, the couple sat down at a restaurant to have breakfast at a bistro, exchanging smiles in their matching sunglasses. On another occasion, the 40-year-old singer was photographed feeding Davis.

Since his release from jail, Smollett has been in good spirits as he navigates therapy and heads back to work.

“So, my spirit is, you know, is really good,” Smollett told Sway and his co-host, Heather B on Sway Calloway‘s Sway in the Morning radio show in June, per BLACK ENTERPRISE. “You gotta be able to, you gotta be able to train your mind and not just train your body, you know, to be healthy and to be beautiful.”

Davis may have also been a factor!