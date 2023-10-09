 Tasha K Still "On Hook" On Debt Owed To Cardi B

Celebrity News

Meg Thee Reporter Tasha K Still “On Hook” On Debt Owed To Cardi

Cardi B and Tasha K
Cardi B and Tasha K. (Image: YouTube/UNWINEWITHTASHAK/screenshot)

Meghann Cuniff, known on Black Twitter as Meg Thee Reporter, is breaking down the latest update regarding Tasha K’s substantial debt to Cardi B.

In an X thread, Cuniff detailed how the blogger still must pay the $4 million to the “Bongos” artist. The judge ruled that declaring bankruptcy won’t absolve the vlogger from writing those checks. In June, Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Florida, requesting to pay out 22 quarterly installments of $220,000, but to no avail, per Complex.

“A few people asked me about the bankruptcy judge’s ruling on the $4 million judgment against YouTuber Tasha K for defaming rapper Cardi B,” shared Cuniff as she posted screenshots of the official document. “Here it is. It confirms Tasha can’t discharge her debt to Cardi in bankruptcy. She’s on the hook for it and will stay on the hook for it.”

The journalist explained in continued posts of the nuances within the case, stating that the current dispute is over $500k owed in punitive damages from Tasha K’s company, Kebe Studios. While this has not been officially enacted, according to Cardi’s team, the defendant is not fighting back against the amount.

As for why the damages are such a staggering amount, Cuniff explained that the original lawsuit filed by the rapper’s attorneys displayed that the blogger was “obsessed” with disparaging Cardi’s character through her platform.

However, according to the legal reporter, the case issue is more about whether the jury will agree that the large sum fits the crime.

Cuniff, who considered the lawsuit to be a “slam dunk” for the Bronx native, shared that Tasha K’s dismissal of the serious allegations over her gossip led to her current predicament of owing millions to Cardi. As the legal dispute currently stands, the typical last line of defense to get rid of debts is no longer available for Tasha K and her troubling headlines.

As for the unresolved payout of $500k from the content creator’s business, a pretrial conference has been set for Jan. 9 as Tasha K will see whether she owes even more to the star.


