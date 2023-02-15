Mo’Nique Has Words for ‘Friends’ Kim Whitley And Sherri Shepherd Over ‘Backhanded’ Compliment

They done pissed Mo’Nique off!

Comedian Mo’Nique had to “get at” talk show host Sherri Shepherd, and actress Kym Whitley after the two of them said she is always “getting in trouble.”

In a recent Instagram entry, the Precious actor posted a brief video clip of Shepherd and Whitley reviewing the performance in her new film, The Reading. Although the women complimented her work, they also mentioned the “trouble” that has defined her career. Specifically, her being blackballed by the industry is based on several feuds over the years.

In the video shared in the post, Shepherd acknowledges that the comedian won an Oscar for Precious and says that female comics are underestimated. But in what Mo’Nique says is an “underhanded” compliment, she says, “She’s a great actress. Personality-wise, she is always getting in trouble. Always. If it’s not with another comic, D.L. Hughley, it is with the industry. Somebody.”

You hear Whitley agree when she says, “somebody.”

Mo’Nique took issue with the characterization, but, in a calm and collected response, gives the ladies a brief response to what they stated about her.

“Hello @sherrieshepherd and @kymwhitley

“first thank you for your compliments regarding my talents and performance in “The Reading”. I couldn’t help but notice though, that you two said, because of my personality I’m always “getting in trouble”.

“You then attempted to show a connection between my personality and me being blackballed, along with the fallout I had with Brother DL Hughley.”

“First thing, kids with their parents, criminals with the law, and slaves with their masters, get into trouble, and last time I checked, I don’t fit into any of these categories to get in trouble with anyone mentioned, do you two?”

She goes on to tell the women that she’s never said anything negative about them in the years they’ve known each other. The “troubles” she encounters are due to people having “a problem with” her because when they “knock on” her door with BS, she responds.

She then invites the ladies to have a conversation with her team, which is her and her husband, and thanks them again for the “backhanded” compliment. She signs off by telling them, “I still love you both to life, ‘sisters’!”