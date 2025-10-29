Money by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors New Research Proves Your Financial Decisions Are Driven By Feelings, Not Facts Nearly half of Americans avoid checking their financial accounts due to stress.







Mood and money: Research shows emotions are driving financial decisions

Nearly half of Americans avoid checking their financial accounts due to stress, according to a new report from Wealth Enhancement.

In the past 12 months, 44% of Americans avoided checking a financial account due to stress or fear. On the rise: 61% of Americans feel stressed about their finances, with 42% saying they are more stressed than they were a year ago.

In the past 12 months, macroeconomic turmoil and rising costs have dominated the headlines and, in some cases, the headspace of American investors.

Those who reported feeling very or extremely stressed about their finances (66%) most often adopted this avoidance, followed closely by Gen Z (63%). Of respondents who report feeling stressed, anxious, or sad, 39% said they are likely to spend money to feel better.

“Avoidance is a common stress response — when anxiety spikes, people may choose to protect themselves by looking away,” says Wendell Clarke, a behavioral wealth specialist with Wealth Enhancement. “That short-term relief can make problems feel bigger over time. What makes a lasting impact is talking to an expert about the emotions and deeply held beliefs behind those behaviors.”

The Emotional Center

Personal finances elicit a host of responses, but almost everyone feels something. Only 11% say they feel indifferent about their financial situation.

Nearly six in 10 (59%) experience difficult emotions, such as anxiety (45%) or frustration (40%) when they think about their finances, with Gen Z (65%) and Gen X (64%) especially prone to tough feelings.

A third of U.S. adults (35%) claim their financial situation negatively affects their self-worth. This impact on sense of self is especially prevalent among Gen X (42%).

However, many people feel good about their finances, with 40% expressing hope (50% of Millennials) and 22% feeling a sense of pride.

Wealth Enhancement

Cause and Effect

Above all, however, tension is a common thread: 61% of Americans feel stressed about their finances. Though many factors contribute to financial stress, the top two current stressors for Americans are daily living expenses (55%) and housing costs (42%). 26% of respondents identified healthcare costs/medical bills as a stressor; this concern is brought into even sharper focus, given that healthcare is a core issue at the center of the recent government shutdown.

Under financial strain, some people are setting aside saving for the future. Nearly a quarter of adults (24%) have paused or reassessed their retirement planning due to financial stress, a decision most prevalent among Millennials and Gen X (30%). Another 10% of Americans haven’t paused or reassessed their retirement planning — but they intend to.

“Revisiting a financial plan in times of stress can be a positive exercise,” Clarke says. “When investing in the future, I encourage focusing on goals and values. This can offer a sense of control. And oftentimes, this naturally leads to the next single, doable step.”

More than half (52%) of respondents say that, if money weren’t a stressor, they would focus more on family and relationships. Those individuals, for instance, could prioritize time with their loved ones. This may lead to incremental financial decisions, such as gathering for a low-cost potluck at home instead of group dinners out or cutting back on discretionary spending to save up for a weekend away together.

Wealth Enhancement

Getting a Second Opinion

Mixed moods, rising stress levels, and avoidant behaviors can naturally blend into a pessimistic financial outlook: Only 17% of surveyed Americans say they feel completely in control of their financial future. “Complete control, however, is often an illusion,” Clarke reminds. “What we can control are our own actions and reactions.”

Talking through stress can be a powerful exercise, he adds. When dealing with financial strain, Americans are most likely to turn to their inner circle for comfort and advice. Nearly half typically talk about financial stress with a family member (49%), significant other (38%), or a friend (37%).

The vast majority (81%) think professional financial advice is important in reducing financial stress, including 17% who think it’s extremely important.

Still, only 33% have met with a financial advisor in the past 12 months. This financial action was least common among Gen Z (18%) and most common for Millennials (47%). These conversations had a significant impact: 88% of those who met with a financial advisor report feeling less stressed afterward.

“Change does not often happen with the flip of a switch,” Clarke says. “It can take time and consistency. It starts with seeking to understand our beliefs and emotions, and then requires taking incremental steps. That’s how we trade avoidance for progress.”

Wealth Enhancement

Methodology

The Wealth Enhancement “Mood & Money” survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults aged 18 and older, between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative U.S. adults aged 18 and older.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 2.2 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

This story was produced by Wealth Enhancement and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.