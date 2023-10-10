The Internet Demands Eric Campbell’s Daughter Be Paid For Viral Jingle

Zaya Campbell’s rendition of the Nationwide Insurance jingle has gotten the company’s attention and fans are demanding a partnership.

Erica Campbell’s daughter is still receiving praise for her gospel-inspired version of Nationwide’s signature “Nationwide is on your side” jingle. Social media has advanced since Zaya first sang the jingle six years ago.

Now at 11, Zaya has become a viral star with her Nationwide jingle getting used as the backdrop in various TikTok videos. Her 2017 rendition has continued to gain so much traction that even Nationwide decided to hop on the trend.

Last month, the insurance company shared an Instagram post announcing their “new bio” that references Zaya’s version of their brand jingle.

Fans wasted no time calling Nationwide out in the comments section for using Zaya’s version of their jingle without crediting the child. They also encouraged the company to partner with Erica’s daughter and place her in their next commercial.

“I know you’re compensating this little girl/ her family and ensuring they’re not being taken advantage of, right, Nationwide? ❤️❤️,” one user asked.

“Please find that little girl and create a commercial with her and pay her plz!!! Lol,” added someone else.

The debate spread to Twitter after one user reposted a screenshot of Nationwide’s new bio with the message “We are the culture.”

Another user told Nationwide to “run the Campbell’s a check” for referencing Zaya’s rendition of their jingle.

They better run the Campbell's a CHECK. https://t.co/thER9td83O — Naima Cochrane (@naima) October 9, 2023

Ironically, one day before Nationwide decided to update their company bio, Erica shared a “sequel” her children filmed where Zaya reenacted her rendition of the company’s jingle. The Mary Mary singer even tagged Nationwide in the post.

“We decided to join the fun and do a sequel starring Wozy and Zaya!! @Nationwide,” Erica wrote.

“Way to slay the interview,” Nationwide wrote in response.

However, no official partnership or collaboration has been announced. Most recently, Erica shared a video of her choir singing Zaya’s version and tagged Nationwide in her caption and comments section.

