Legal by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NCAA Settles Lawsuit Agreeing To Compensate Former Student-Athletes $2.8B 'This landmark settlement will bring college sports into the 21st century, with college athletes finally able to receive a fair share of the billions of dollars of revenue that they generate for their schools," said a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.









After decades of denying student-athletes the benefits of being compensated for their name, image, and likeness (NIL), the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) has agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement in the lawsuit, House v. NCAA.

According to Forbes, the association that makes the rules for collegiate athletics and the Power Five conferences that operate under them, the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC have agreed to settle the case that may have cost the NCAA a potential $4 billion in treble damages if the case had proceeded to go to trial.

The conferences and the organization plan to compensate former student-athletes with the agreement and use 22% of the average Power 5 school’s revenues going forward. That comes to more than $20 million annually per school for future revenue sharing. Based on that number, it will also go up as the revenue increases. There will no longer be a cap on scholarships allowing athletic departments to spend more.