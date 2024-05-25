NCAA Settles Lawsuit Agreeing To Compensate Former Student-Athletes $2.8B

“This landmark settlement will bring college sports into the 21st century, with college athletes finally able to receive a fair share of the billions of dollars of revenue that they generate for their schools,” said a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Steve Berman, Hagens Berman managing partner and co-founder, in a written statement. “Our clients are the bedrock of the NCAA’s multibillion-dollar business and finally can be compensated in an equitable and just manner for their extraordinary athletic talents.”

The earliest that this change can take place could be Fall 2025. It has to be approved by Judge Wilken who is assigned to the case. However, the settlement could be appealed by athletes or schools within the NCAA if presented to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and/or up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former students/athletes covered by this settlement (they would have to opt in) are estimated to be 14,500 Division I athletes who played from June 15, 2016, until Nov. 3, 2023, the date the class was established in the case. Eligible former students covered would be those who could have received money for commercial use of their NIL, video games, and broadcasts if it was allowed by the NCAA. The $2.8 billion part of the settlement is for those who qualify to receive payment. The judge will determine how much of the settlement (25-35%) will go to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

