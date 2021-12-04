The Saga Of The Thanksgiving 'Wrong Text' Is Coming To Netflix

After bringing their families together for the sixth year, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton will now see the story of the wrong text that has captivated social media for years turned into a movie.

According to Variety, Netflix has tapped screenwriter Abdul Williams to develop a screenplay about the fateful 2016 text which introduced Dench to Hinton during his senior year of high school. Williams’ previous credits include Lifetime’s “Salt-N-Pepa” biopic and “The Bobby Brown Story” on BET.

State Street Pictures – the company behind the “Barbershop” franchise, “Men of Honor,” and “The Hate U Give” – is set to produce the project titled “The Thanksgiving Text.”

In a joint statement, Hinton and “Grandma Wanda” as she’s become affectionately known said: “We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

On Dec. 2, Hinton also shared the news with his followers on Twitter.

I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen! 🎥🍾 pic.twitter.com/0heCmEWMDM — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) December 2, 2021

Since their first encounter, Hinton has documented each of his annual reunions with Dench, growing his online following by over 125,000 people over time. While COVID restrictions did not interrupt the families’ tradition, their 2020 gathering was bittersweet as Lonnie Dench, Wanda’s husband of 42 years, had died earlier in the year due to COVID-19 complications.

“I wasn’t looking forward to it at first because Lonnie wasn’t going to be there. The past seven months have been so difficult, but this was really important to me,” Dench told CNN last year. “I can’t even explain how much joy I had, having good food with my favorite company. We laughed, we had a great time, we reminisced about the past. It was so good for all of us.”

A release date for The Thanksgiving Text has not been set.