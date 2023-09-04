Orange-Blossom Classic Now A Powerful Staple Event For HBCUs

The Orange-Blossom Classic is emerging as a household name in sporting events, all thanks to its executive director. A rising force in the industry, Kendra Bulluck-Major pulled out all the stops to ensure the HBCU classic was a success.

According to Fan Nation, the executive director utilized her vast network and love for sports and HBCUs to create a memorable event. In an interview with HBCU Legends, Bulluck-Major was able to divulge in how she made the spectacle happen to much positive feedback from fans and attendees alike,

“I think what makes our program unique is that we not only allow businesses to participate in events like tailgates or fan fests, but we also provide contracting opportunities, such as dropping porta potties at the parade. We ensure that businesses have all the necessary paperwork and then ask them to submit a quote from our business unit list.”

Bulluck-Major made the smart choice to incorporate many amenities and sponsorships into the football game. With the inclusion of exclusive seating options and complimentary food and beverage service, the event director made guests feel like they were part of a luxury experience while enjoying the teams of their favorite schools compete.

Not only did she specialize in the trend of curating guests’ experiences, she also made sure to collaborate with minority-owned businesses to help the community once they leave the stadium. By mixing big-name sponsors and highlighting homegrown businesses, Bulluck-Major was also able to direct attention toward the benefits of supporting students through financial aid.

“The beautiful thing about this event is that if you are a corporate sponsor, you’re aligning yourself with well-known and respected brands. And that says a lot,” shared the entrepreneur.

This year’s game, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 3, resulted in Florida A&M beating out Jackson State in the historic game on and off the field. However, its impact on HBCU sports and the economic gains of the Black community is only kicking off.