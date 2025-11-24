Pharrell Williams Presented Limited Edition $85K Louis Vuitton X Timberland Boots

The holidays are here, and Pharrell Williams made sure you can impress your friends and family with a collaborative Louis Vuitton x Timberland Boot, available for a cool $85,000.

According to Sole Retriever, the boots, which are embedded with 18K gold, have sold out after only 50 pairs were available. The collaboration was the latest between the companies, as Thierry Tek, who uses the moniker t.mcfly on Instagram, claimed he had purchased the last pair in Paris.

The boot features an 18K gold LV logo on the tongue, with gold on the lace loops.

Sneaker News also reported that the eyelets are embedded in gold, and the Timberland logo on the lateral side of the heel as well. The boots also came in a special LV trunk.

This is the latest collaboration between LV and Timberland, following their 2023 celebration of Timberland’s 50th anniversary. Pharrell has collaborated with Timberland through his Billionaire Boys Club brand and on several other solo projects.

The Virginia native has been doing well, aside from a recent backlash over comments he made at his 5th annual Black Ambition Demo Day on Nov. 14. He caused quite a stir when he tried to encourage young creatives to ignore race in the pursuit of their craft.

“Do you think for what it is that you do, do you think you’re the best? Do you want the job because you’re Black or because you’re the best?” he asked. “Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re Black or because you’re the best?”

He also expressed his hatred of politics, prompting further comments directed at the fashionista.

“As we look at what’s going on in the current political climate, I hate politics,” he said in a clip shared on X. “Like, despise them. It’s a magic trick. It’s not real. I don’t believe in either side. Because I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division.”

