‘Evil Salesman’ Under Fire for Selling Banned Critical Race Theory Curriculum in Georgia

People should always be careful about who they talk to. A former educator in Georgia is under fire after admitting he sold critical race theory (CRT) lessons.

Conservative advocacy group Project Veritas was investigating Dr. Quintin Bostic and secretly recorded him admitting that he sells curriculum filled with CRT to schools in Georgia. Starting from kindergarten to 12th grade, CRT was banned in Georgia schools in April 2022.

Bostic claims to work for a nonprofit called Teaching Lab, whose mission, based on its website, is “to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” The New York Post reported that the disgraced educator called the group “a scam lab,” since it is actually for profit.

In the video posted to YouTube, Bostic goes further, saying there are methods to get his sales pitch across. “If you don’t say the word ‘critical race theory,’ you can technically teach it,” he admits in one clip. Bostic says he passes the lessons off as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which technically is allowed. “And they don’t even know what’s going on.”

Currently, in the state of Georgia, CRT teaching is only recommended for college level curriculum. Calling himself “an evil salesman,” Bostic’s target customer is kindergarten classes in Cobb and Fulton County Schools, reportedly two of the largest public school districts in the state.

He claims one of his goals is to help children influence their parents to embrace CRT. “I mean, you can teach kids things under the radar,” the former educator can be heard saying.

His problem isn’t just with the new laws. Bostic, who had his teaching license recently revoked, is more concerned with the state’s leader. Reported by The New York Post, he calls Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, an “idiot,” but doesn’t stop there. He commented on Kemp’s wife, Marty Kemp, saying she “does a lot of stuff on education here as a former teacher.”

CBS News reported that Cobb and Fulton County Schools have been reached out to regarding the teaching. However, spokespersons for both claim they have no record of purchasing any of Bostic’s services or products, and they teach students “state-approved curriculum.”

Regarding the incident, Teaching Lab said the nonprofit “supports teachers with research-backed professional learning that helps them improve outcomes for students.” As for Project Veritas, Teaching Lab said the video was “edited” and gives an “inaccurate portrayal of Teaching Lab.”