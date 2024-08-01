August 1, 2024
Black Healthcare Firms Should Prosper Most From Growing Economy
The second quarter surge in the GDP could create more business activity for Black healthcare and affiliated businesses.
Black firms in healthcare and related industries are among the enterprises that should benefit the most from a growing U.S. economy.
Based on a report by William Michael Cunningham, an economist and owner of Creative Investment Research, those firms account for 28% of all Black-owned firms nationally in any industry, meaning that the Black business community typically do better when that sector expands.
His analysis comes after the gross domestic product (GDP) doubled by surprisingly rising 2.8% in this year’s second quarter from 1.4% in the first quarter. Spending in healthcare and affiliated businesses grew by about $27 billion from the first to the second quarter.