September 17, 2025
Safest Cities In America
When choosing where to settle down, crime rates are often a primary consideration.
There tends to be a belief that crime rates in larger cities are always higher than those in smaller cities. While that may be true in some cases– crime rates in New York City, for example, are certainly higher than they are in Boise, Idaho– it’s not always an accurate statement.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation compiled a list of 13 factors that affect the number and types of crimes committed in a place. Among them are the economic stability, religious bent, and climate of a city, as well as things like family stability, youth concentration, and primary modes of transportation. This helps explain why New York City, with a population of 8.5 million and an unemployment rate of 4%, could be safer than somewhere like Akron, Ohio, with its population of 190,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.6%.
The cities that made our list tend to have more stable economies, lower rates of natural disasters, strong law enforcement agencies, cohesive criminal justice systems, and connected communities, which have been proven to act as strong deterrents against crime.
Did your city make our list? Read on to find out.
#25. Glendale, California
– Total safety score: 66.15
— Home and community safety rank: 5
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 150
— Financial safety rank: 137
#24. Fremont, California
– Total safety score: 66.24
— Home and community safety rank: 17
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 137
— Financial safety rank: 37
#23. Chula Vista, California
– Total safety score: 66.34
— Home and community safety rank: 20
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 39
— Financial safety rank: 104
#22. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
– Total safety score: 66.71
— Home and community safety rank: 36
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 86
— Financial safety rank: 23
#21. Laredo, Texas
– Total safety score: 66.72
— Home and community safety rank: 32
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 25
— Financial safety rank: 84
#20. Huntsville, Alabama
– Total safety score: 66.78
— Home and community safety rank: 27
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 63
— Financial safety rank: 50
#19. Madison, Wisconsin
– Total safety score: 66.82
— Home and community safety rank: 29
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 88
— Financial safety rank: 14
#18. Honolulu
– Total safety score: 66.86
— Home and community safety rank: 35
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 57
— Financial safety rank: 10
#17. Vancouver, Washington
– Total safety score: 66.88
— Home and community safety rank: 78
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 2
— Financial safety rank: 58
#16. Juneau, Alaska
– Total safety score: 67.01
— Home and community safety rank: 101
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 1
— Financial safety rank: 111
#15. Nashua, New Hampshire
– Total safety score: 67.03
— Home and community safety rank: 16
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 111
— Financial safety rank: 8
#14. Missoula, Montana
– Total safety score: 67.04
— Home and community safety rank: 55
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 8
— Financial safety rank: 59
#13. Chesapeake, Virginia
– Total safety score: 67.06
— Home and community safety rank: 19
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 42
— Financial safety rank: 79
#12. Fargo, North Dakota
– Total safety score: 67.15
— Home and community safety rank: 33
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 74
— Financial safety rank: 30
#11. Irvine, California
– Total safety score: 67.41
— Home and community safety rank: 4
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 127
— Financial safety rank: 121
#10. Virginia Beach, Virginia
– Total safety score: 67.58
— Home and community safety rank: 15
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 53
— Financial safety rank: 64
#9. Portland, Maine
– Total safety score: 67.77
— Home and community safety rank: 44
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 23
— Financial safety rank: 2
#8. Columbia, Maryland
– Total safety score: 68.08
— Home and community safety rank: 1
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 11
— Financial safety rank: 65
#7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
– Total safety score: 68.36
— Home and community safety rank: 10
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 43
— Financial safety rank: 78
#6. Yonkers, New York
– Total safety score: 68.75
— Home and community safety rank: 3
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 29
— Financial safety rank: 139
#5. Boise, Idaho
– Total safety score: 69.17
— Home and community safety rank: 26
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 46
— Financial safety rank: 19
#4. Burlington, Vermont
– Total safety score: 69.55
— Home and community safety rank: 38
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 6
— Financial safety rank: 7
#3. Warwick, Rhode Island
– Total safety score: 70.33
— Home and community safety rank: 12
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 9
— Financial safety rank: 52
#2. Casper, Wyoming
– Total safety score: 71.51
— Home and community safety rank: 37
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 5
— Financial safety rank: 3
#1. South Burlington, Vermont
– Total safety score: 74.15
— Home and community safety rank: 9
— Natural-disaster risk rank: 6
— Financial safety rank: 1
