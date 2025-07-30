Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sapphire Golf Tour Wants Black Women To Tee Up, Mark Their Place In The Sport The tour was created by the United Golfers Association to showcase Black women players—and introduce more Black women to the game.







To mark its 100 years of elevating the sport, The United Golfers Association (UGA) has launched the Sapphire Golf Tour as a swing toward diversity. Starting in the 2025-2026 golf season, the tour will include 16 tour professionals who will help Black women interested in golf learn a few strokes.

According to its website, the tour will not only foster player development and competition but amplify the Black women who are playing within this space. Joining the established tour professionals will be elite collegiate and high school golfers.

UGA will mark its centennial with the program, which aligns with its original mission to uplift Black golfers during a time of segregation. Created for and by Black golfers, the association developed tournaments to nurture Black players’ skills and provide competition when the PGA refused to.

Alongside its signature Invitational, Golf Academy, and National Golf Team, the UGA wants all within the community to take a swing.

The UGA will carry this mission forward and further amplify Black women golfers, stating that it is time for more Black excellence in the sport. The organization says it’s time as only eight Black women have ever competed in the LPGA ever.

Sapphire’s professional golfers include Troy Mullins, Bailey Davis, Cami March. all are dedicated to ensuring the next generation of golf leaders can look like them. The tour will travel to to Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, and the DMV.

The tour also encourages donors and sponsors to champion these talented players and this just cause. As most tour competitors require sponsorship, gaining this support through the Sapphire Golf Tour remains the priority. The tour will also introduce golf to the wide and viable audience of Black women sports fans. As drivers of the culture with invaluable media relevance and outreach, tapping into the potential of this fanbase will draw more eyes to golf.

The Sapphire Golf Tour will bridge the gap for players of all levels, whether amateur, elite player, or professional. No matter a golfer’s journey or identity, the UGA believes the opportunity to advance and showcase one’s skills should not come with barriers.

The first tee time is August 25 at the Country Club of Woodmore in Maryland.

