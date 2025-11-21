Money by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors SNAP Reliance And Benefits By State With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated the most recent SNAP program data to determine each state population’s reliance on the program and the estimated individual and total benefits received.







Nearly 42 million individuals across the United States are covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP program), according to May 2025 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with a monthly benefit of around $188 per person. The use of the SNAP program and benefit amounts vary greatly by state, meaning residents in some areas will be more affected by the program’s halted payments in November, resulting from the ongoing government shutdown.

Key Findings

Over 20% of the population claims SNAP benefits in New Mexico. New Mexico has the highest reliance on the SNAP program nationwide, with 21.5% of residents enrolled. These beneficiaries receive an average of $176.51 per month each. Oregon has the second-highest SNAP enrollment rate, at 18.1% of the population.

New Mexico has the highest reliance on the SNAP program nationwide, with 21.5% of residents enrolled. These beneficiaries receive an average of $176.51 per month each. Oregon has the second-highest SNAP enrollment rate, at 18.1% of the population. These states receive the highest SNAP payouts per person. Alaska and Hawai’i both receive nearly double the average SNAP benefit per person, at $364.31 and $361.78 per month, respectively. Beneficiaries in New York ($218.44), Massachusetts ($215.64), and Tennessee ($203.20) receive the highest average payouts among the contiguous states.

Alaska and Hawai’i both receive nearly double the average SNAP benefit per person, at $364.31 and $361.78 per month, respectively. Beneficiaries in New York ($218.44), Massachusetts ($215.64), and Tennessee ($203.20) receive the highest average payouts among the contiguous states. California receives over $1 billion per month in SNAP benefits. Despite ranking 13th overall for reliance on SNAP, California’s sheer size makes it the most expensive state for SNAP by a wide margin. The SNAP program pays out roughly $1.045 billion per month to beneficiaries in the state, compared to $647 million in New York, $614 million in Texas, and $535 million in Florida.

Despite ranking 13th overall for reliance on SNAP, California’s sheer size makes it the most expensive state for SNAP by a wide margin. The SNAP program pays out roughly $1.045 billion per month to beneficiaries in the state, compared to $647 million in New York, $614 million in Texas, and $535 million in Florida. Wyoming is the least dependent on SNAP. Wyoming has the lowest SNAP enrollment rate, at 4.62%. Statewide, 27,122 total beneficiaries receive an average of $183.81 per month each. Utah has the second-lowest reliance, at 5.05%, followed by New Hampshire, at 5.37%.

SNAP Beneficiaries and Benefits by State: 2025

States are ranked based on the percentage of residents enrolled in the SNAP program.

New Mexico

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 21.49%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 457,699

Households enrolled: 248,010

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.52%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $80,790,060

Average SNAP benefit per person: $176.51

Oregon

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 18.09%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 772,893

Households enrolled: 454,718

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.70%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $140,797,421

Average SNAP benefit per person: $182.17

Louisiana

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 17.49%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 803,988

Households enrolled: 397,526

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -3.61%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $150,268,544

Average SNAP benefit per person: $186.90

Oklahoma

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 16.91%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 692,477

Households enrolled: 339,504

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.50%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $129,386,266

Average SNAP benefit per person: $186.85

West Virginia

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 15.46%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 273,566

Households enrolled: 146,769

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.49%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $45,886,908

Average SNAP benefit per person: $167.74

Nevada

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 15.21%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 496,848

Households enrolled: 270,987

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.28%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $85,360,880

Average SNAP benefit per person: $171.80

Massachusetts

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 15.08%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,076,187

Households enrolled: 661,429

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -4.13%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $232,066,810

Average SNAP benefit per person: $215.64

Pennsylvania

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 14.97%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,958,047

Households enrolled: 1,069,170

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.81%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $355,777,154

Average SNAP benefit per person: $181.70

New York

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 14.91%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 2,962,913

Households enrolled: 1,745,549

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -0.10%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $647,210,404

Average SNAP benefit per person: $218.44

Illinois

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 14.79%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,879,564

Households enrolled: 1,036,667

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -3.54%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $368,278,250

Average SNAP benefit per person: $195.94

Michigan

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 14.53%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,473,832

Households enrolled: 781,600

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.92%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $258,575,524

Average SNAP benefit per person: $175.44

Alabama

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 14.27%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 736,178

Households enrolled: 369,276

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.80%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $142,142,795

Average SNAP benefit per person: $193.08

California

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 13.93%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 5,494,318

Households enrolled: 3,255,676

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.92%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $1,045,310,679

Average SNAP benefit per person: $190.25

Kentucky

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.97%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 595,155

Households enrolled: 286,577

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 7.05%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $106,498,834

Average SNAP benefit per person: $178.94

Rhode Island

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.83%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 142,726

Households enrolled: 89,424

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.23%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $28,680,737

Average SNAP benefit per person: $200.95

Florida

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.59%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 2,943,012

Households enrolled: 1,660,076

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.22%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $535,551,777

Average SNAP benefit per person: $181.97

North Carolina

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.48%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,378,291

Households enrolled: 687,718

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.59%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $240,858,724

Average SNAP benefit per person: $174.75

Ohio

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.21%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,450,955

Households enrolled: 741,867

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 3.54%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $269,917,495

Average SNAP benefit per person: $186.03

Georgia

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.13%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 1,356,493

Households enrolled: 657,367

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.85%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $252,417,633

Average SNAP benefit per person: $186.08

Mississippi

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 12.13%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 357,042

Households enrolled: 177,575

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -4.53%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $64,432,174

Average SNAP benefit per person: $180.46

Arizona

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.70%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 887,253

Households enrolled: 444,810

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -4.27%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $161,705,602

Average SNAP benefit per person: $182.25

Maine

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.64%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 163,520

Households enrolled: 97,103

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -5.62%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $28,869,975

Average SNAP benefit per person: $176.55

Wisconsin

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.56%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 689,315

Households enrolled: 367,659

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.93%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $112,973,934

Average SNAP benefit per person: $163.89

Washington

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.38%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 905,471

Households enrolled: 531,127

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 1.48%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $167,068,578

Average SNAP benefit per person: $184.51

Hawai’i

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.31%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 163,576

Households enrolled: 84,333

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 5.03%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $59,178,123

Average SNAP benefit per person: $361.78

Delaware

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.24%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 118,209

Households enrolled: 60,298

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 2.13%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $21,340,950

Average SNAP benefit per person: $180.54

Texas

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 11.04%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 3,455,085

Households enrolled: 1,581,331

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 9.81%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $614,386,464

Average SNAP benefit per person: $177.82

Maryland

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 10.67%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 667,981

Households enrolled: 371,828

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -4.30%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $121,902,010

Average SNAP benefit per person: $182.49

Missouri

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 10.50%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 655,940

Households enrolled: 322,265

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.09%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $128,629,589

Average SNAP benefit per person: $196.10

South Carolina

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 10.37%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 567,895

Households enrolled: 271,592

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.65%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $105,867,349

Average SNAP benefit per person: $186.42

Colorado

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 10.32%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 614,843

Households enrolled: 334,341

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 4.56%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $120,493,408

Average SNAP benefit per person: $195.97

Vermont

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 9.97%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 64,633

Households enrolled: 39,213

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.91%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $12,199,424

Average SNAP benefit per person: $188.75

Connecticut

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 9.89%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 363,524

Households enrolled: 217,128

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -7.57%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $70,118,853

Average SNAP benefit per person: $192.89

Tennessee

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 9.55%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 690,545

Households enrolled: 341,555

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -3.85%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $140,318,213

Average SNAP benefit per person: $203.20

Virginia

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 9.36%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 824,866

Households enrolled: 425,195

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.73%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $143,392,688

Average SNAP benefit per person: $173.84

Alaska

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 8.97%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 66,377

Households enrolled: 31,194

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -16.55%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $24,181,479

Average SNAP benefit per person: $364.31

New Jersey

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 8.69%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 826,094

Households enrolled: 441,324

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.81%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $160,778,766

Average SNAP benefit per person: $194.63

Indiana

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 8.47%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 586,403

Households enrolled: 280,166

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.56%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $114,763,019

Average SNAP benefit per person: $195.71

Iowa

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 8.24%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 267,158

Households enrolled: 130,767

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 3.21%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $45,159,537

Average SNAP benefit per person: $169.04

South Dakota

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 8.14%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 75,282

Households enrolled: 37,712

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -0.36%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $14,923,544

Average SNAP benefit per person: $198.24

Minnesota

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 7.80%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 451,966

Households enrolled: 237,118

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -0.58%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $71,616,027

Average SNAP benefit per person: $158.45

Arkansas

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 7.76%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 239,748

Households enrolled: 126,839

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 1.45%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $41,434,391

Average SNAP benefit per person: $172.82

Nebraska

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 7.51%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 150,600

Households enrolled: 74,727

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -2.91%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $27,258,920

Average SNAP benefit per person: $181.00

North Dakota

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 7.17%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 57,129

Households enrolled: 28,532

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 13.76%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $9,959,141

Average SNAP benefit per person: $174.33

Montana

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 7.08%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 80,523

Households enrolled: 41,792

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.78%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $13,743,731

Average SNAP benefit per person: $170.68

Idaho

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 6.67%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 133,545

Households enrolled: 67,707

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 0.50%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $23,906,189

Average SNAP benefit per person: $179.01

Kansas

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 6.26%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 186,036

Households enrolled: 93,122

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -0.80%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $32,971,957

Average SNAP benefit per person: $177.23

New Hampshire

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 5.37%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 75,717

Households enrolled: 42,596

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -1.72%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $12,838,748

Average SNAP benefit per person: $169.56

Utah

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 5.05%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 177,087

Households enrolled: 89,026

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: 2.24%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $34,030,139

Average SNAP benefit per person: $192.17

Wyoming

Percent of population with SNAP benefits: 4.62%

Number of SNAP beneficiaries: 27,122

Households enrolled: 13,073

One-year change in SNAP beneficiaries: -7.45%

Total monthly benefits paid out: $4,985,385

Average SNAP benefit per person: $183.81

Data and Methodology

Data for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services SNAP Data Tables for May 2025 (accessed in November 2025). States are ranked by the percentage of their populations enrolled in the SNAP program as of May 2025. Population estimates come from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

