Solange Knowles’ Launches A New ‘Luxury Whisky’ For St. Heron

Through her creative agency, St. Heron, Solange Knowles has partnered with Crown Royal Heron to present Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 years. The luxury whisky hit store shelves on June 1, and retails at approximately $249.

“Crown Royal represents the same values of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that we create at Saint Heron,” Solange said in a statement,

“I admire their legacy of creating and influencing cultural iconography, as it is something that is always at the forefront of my creative process. Together, we are creating something truly unique and unexpected, that embodies the creative spirit of Saint Heron to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Knowles will introduce the product at a launch party in New York where she will also debut a line of hand-blown glassware by St. Heron. The youngest Knowles sister will also host an invite- only event in her hometown of Houston, Texas. where guests will be “transported to a world of luxury and indulgence in a transcendent convergence of music, art, food and culture.”

According to the Crown Royal website, the artist will host a “series of events” to promote the joint venture.

“Launching a partnership with an artist like Solange Knowles brings the expertise of a leading whisky brand and the fresh perspective and vision of a creative trailblazer who routinely pushes artistic boundaries together in such an authentic matter,” said Hadley Schafer, the director of Crown Royal Whisky, in a press statement.



The visionary is no stranger to collaborations. Through her creative agency, St. Heron, the artist created ,curated and supported various artistic projects including concerts, short films and design projects.

In 2022, she launched the Saint Heron Ceramics Residency that hosted four minority women ceramicists. Armina Howada Mussa, Dina Nur Satti, Kenya Cree (Moffatt-Garner), and Lalese Stamps.

The Saint Heron Ceramics Residency promotes the spatial sensibilities and creative innovation of Black & Brown women practicing ceramic art.

Captured by @myeshaevon

Live now via https://t.co/euNlD9Eqgn#SaintHeron #WomenInMotion pic.twitter.com/bN2L6fhk0w — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) March 10, 2022

Earlier this year, St. Heron teamed up with the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) to present Eldorado Ballroom, a music and performance series that celebrates the “intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through the decades.”



“El Dorado Ballroom” (2023)

Curated by me for @SaintHeron and Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) https://t.co/bhoYntYDEq for all info + early ticket access tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/04n2IysTGZ — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 16, 2023

The production was inspired by the historic Eldorado ballroom located in Houston’s Third Ward, the predominately Black neighborhood where the Knowles grew up. The multi- hyphenate credits the original Eldorado Ballroom for sparking her passion for the arts.

RELATED CONTENT: Solange Knowles Becomes First Black Woman Commissioned to Score Music for New York City Ballet