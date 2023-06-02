 Solange Knowles' Launches A New 'Luxury Whisky' For St. Heron

Courtesy of Solange

Through her creative agency, St. Heron, Solange Knowles has partnered with Crown Royal Heron to present Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 years. The luxury whisky hit store shelves on June 1, and retails at approximately $249.

Crown Royal represents the same values of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that we create at Saint Heron,” Solange said in a statement,

“I admire their legacy of creating and influencing cultural iconography, as it is something that is always at the forefront of my creative process. Together, we are creating something truly unique and unexpected, that embodies the creative spirit of Saint Heron to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Knowles will introduce  the product at a launch party in New York where she will also debut a line of hand-blown glassware by St. Heron.  The youngest Knowles sister will also host an invite- only event in her hometown of Houston, Texas. where guests will be “transported to a world of luxury and indulgence in a transcendent convergence of music, art, food and culture.”  

According to the Crown Royal website, the artist will host a “series of events” to promote the joint venture.

“Launching a partnership with an artist like Solange Knowles brings the expertise of a leading whisky brand and the fresh perspective and vision of a creative trailblazer who routinely pushes artistic boundaries together in such an authentic matter,”   said Hadley Schafer, the director of Crown Royal Whisky, in a press statement.

Crown Royal Golden Apple
Crown Royal

The visionary is no stranger to collaborations. Through her creative agency, St. Heron, the artist  created ,curated  and supported various artistic projects including concerts, short films and design projects.

In 2022, she launched the Saint Heron Ceramics Residency that hosted  four minority women ceramicists.  Armina Howada Mussa, Dina Nur Satti, Kenya Cree (Moffatt-Garner), and Lalese Stamps.

Earlier this year, St. Heron teamed up with  the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) to present Eldorado Ballroom, a music and performance series that celebrates the “intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through the decades.”

The production was inspired by the historic Eldorado ballroom located in Houston’s Third Ward, the predominately Black neighborhood where the Knowles grew up. The multi- hyphenate credits the original Eldorado Ballroom for sparking her passion for the arts.  

