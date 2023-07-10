Carlos Boozer Makes Moves With Luxury Real Estate Market Firm

Former NBA player Carlos Boozer left the hardwood years ago to become a successful entrepreneur and has not looked back.

According to The U.S. Sun, Boozer started a real estate business with one of his friends, Katrina Campins, in 2022. He wanted to offer a service that he was used to getting from her expertise.

The former basketball player played for four teams (Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers) before untying his laces and leaving the game for good after 13 seasons. Before entering the NBA Draft in 2002, where he was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boozer helped Duke University win the 2001 NCAA Championship. After retiring in 2015, the two-time All-Star (and U.S. Olympic team member) earned his degree from Duke and entered the real estate business. He earned his license in 2022.

In January 2023, Boozer took to his Instagram account to announce that he had partnered with Campins to start a “best-in-class real estate service.”

“Hey Guys, I’ve Partnered With One Of My Dearest Friends, Katrina Campins, and The Campins Company to offer best-in-class real estate services nationwide to athletes, entertainers, and high net-worth individuals. The Campins Company founded the first-of-its-kind Sports & Entertainment Division in 2004 to fill a gap in the industry by providing end-to-end real estate services to celebrities throughout the United States, so they can experience high-touch support not found anywhere else in the industry.”

He expressed in the post that he joined Campins after she had been involved with him professionally for the past 20 years. She took care of all his domestic real estate transactions during his basketball career and continues to do so.

The company’s goal is to help the Sports & Entertainment division of The Campins Company become more successful.